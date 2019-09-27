Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BoE's Saunders eyes UK rate cut if Brexit uncertainty persists

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 03:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Bank of England in the City of London

BARNSLEY, England (Reuters) - The Bank of England may well need to cut interest rates in the likely scenario that high levels of Brexit uncertainty persist, BoE policymaker Michael Saunders said on Friday in the first clear signal that the central bank is considering a rate cut.

"If the UK avoids a no-deal Brexit, monetary policy also could go either way and I think it is quite plausible that the next move in Bank Rate would be down rather than up," he told local businesses in Barnsley, northern England.

Last week, the Bank of England said Brexit uncertainty and slower world growth were increasingly causing Britain's economy to perform below its potential, but did not directly raise the prospect of cutting interest rates.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the European Union by Oct. 31, without any transition deal if necessary, but is in a stand-off with parliament which has voted to block a no-deal Brexit next month.

Saunders said his view was that even if a no-deal Brexit was avoided, high levels of Brexit uncertainty would persist and continue to act as a kind of "slow puncture" for the UK economy which had already caused underlying growth to slow to a crawl.

"In this case, it might well be appropriate to maintain a highly accommodative monetary policy stance for an extended period and perhaps to loosen policy at some stage, especially if global growth remains disappointing," he said.

Simply waiting to see what happened with Brexit risked leading to inappropriate monetary policy, and the cost of reversing a rate cut if the outlook brightened would be low, he added at the event hosted by the Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce and Institute of Chartered Accountants.

"In general, I would prefer to be nimble, adjusting policy if it appears necessary to keep the economy on track, and accepting that it may be necessary to change course if the outlook changes significantly," he said.

Saunders said he still agreed with recent BoE guidance that a limited and gradual increase in interest rates would be needed over the medium term, if Brexit uncertainty reduced significantly and global growth perks up a bit.

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, Saunders repeated the BoE position that all policy options would be open, depending on the damage to growth and how much inflation spikes from a likely fall in sterling.

Earlier this month, BoE Governor Mark Carney estimated in a worst-case, chaotic scenario that a no-deal Brexit could reduce the size of the economy by 5.5%. The Paris-based OECD has predicted a 2% hit in the case of a more managed no-deal Brexit.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Mark Potter)

By David Milliken
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.29% 0.88927 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07aZambia cancels licence of Vodafone franchise holder over poor capacity
RE
04:04aEuro pinned at more than two-year lows; sterling drops
RE
04:03aSoutheast Asia catches swine fever, U.S. crop exporters get the chills
RE
04:02aS.African rand edges higher as dollar wavers amid political turmoil
RE
04:01aMajor Marathon Petroleum shareholders seek CEO ouster - WSJ
RE
04:00aPound returns to the fray after court verdict respite
RE
03:58aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : Hungary has increased its funding for the cohesion of the developing world to 285 million dollars
PU
03:53aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Electricity and Natural Gas Prices
PU
03:53aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : 2.6% more overnight stays in the ongoing tourism summer season 2019
PU
03:53aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Solid Fuels
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
2BMW AG : BMW not interested in settling EU cartel investigations - WirtschaftsWoche
3COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Buys Italy's Buccellati
4ICHIGO : Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program
5More than third of small UK companies fear no-deal Brexit hit - FSB

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group