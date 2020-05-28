Log in
BoE's Saunders on negative rates: we review our toolkit regularly

05/28/2020 | 06:58am EDT

Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders sidestepped questions about his views on taking the central bank's key interest below zero for the first time, saying he had nothing to add to comments from Governor Andrew Bailey.

"I'm not going to get into the detail of (negative rates)," Saunders said in a question-and-answer session after delivering a speech online.

"We review out policy toolkit, all aspects of it, on a regular basis, and so if we have got more to say on that, we will say so."

Bailey last week said he was less opposed to negative rates than before the coronavirus crisis escalated, but that there were "mixed reviews" about how well they had worked for other central banks.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)

