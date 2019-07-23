BoE's Saunders says Brexit might stop rate hikes - Bloomberg

The discrepancy between the BoE's base-case assumption of a smooth Brexit and investors' fears that Britain will leave the European Union without a transition deal meant that BoE's official outlook might not be "a key driver of people's policy vote," Saunders said in an interview.

"The economy right now is clearly not overheating - the underlying pace of growth, stripping out all of the funny effects, inventories, car shutdowns and so forth, is weak and below trend," Saunders said.

