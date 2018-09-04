Board Certified Dermatologist, Sena J. Lee, M.D., Ph.D. Joins the Team at Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is proud to announce the newest member of their team, Sena J. Lee, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Lee joins Riverchase Dermatology on September 4, 2018 and is currently accepting new patients at the Riverchase Dermatology offices located in Sarasota and Sun City Center, Florida.

Dr. Sena Lee is an experienced and skilled dermatologist, specializing in general and surgical dermatology. She received her Medical Degree at Cornell University Medical College and her Doctor of Philosophy in Immunology at Rockefeller University in New York City. Her postgraduate medical training included an internship at Boston Medical Center and a residency in dermatology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Recently, Dr. Lee served as an Assistant Professor in the Division of Dermatology at Washington University School of Medicine for several years where she was invited to lecture at Grand Rounds. Dr. Lee has published several articles and chapters in distinguished journals and manuals to advance the field of dermatology.

"Dr. Lee is a welcome addition to our team of qualified professionals at Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery. Her experience, expertise and passion for skin health makes her an excellent addition to our team and allows us to treat an even greater population of patients within the local communities. Myself and my colleagues look forward to collaborating with her," says Andrew T. Jaffe, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery.

"I firmly believe that excellent medical care comes from excellent collaboration between patients and their physicians, based on mutual trust, understanding, and communication. It is my goal to establish this relationship with each of my patients. I've been fortunate enough to have trained and worked in various academic and private settings with amazing mentors and colleagues around the country. I look forward to using my experience to serve the South Florida community and working as part of the Riverchase Dermatology team," says Sena Lee, M.D., Ph.D.

