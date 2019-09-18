Board Games Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with asmodee and CMON Limited | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global board games market since 2014, and the market has been witnessing steady growth over the years. It is now poised to grow by USD 5.17 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate over the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

"Board Games Market Analysis Report by product (tabletop, card and dice, and role-playing) and distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023"

The market is driven by the growing support from crowdfunding platforms. In addition, the rising popularity of strategy-based games is anticipated to further boost the growth of the board games market.

Crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo enable vendors in the global board games market to seek funding to develop their game offerings. These platform partners assist manufacturers and distributors in the smooth movement of products through the entire product life cycle. The presence of crowdfunding platforms enables independent developers to enter the global board games market. Thus, such factors are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Board Games Market Companies:

asmodee

asmodee owns and operates businesses under the games segment. The company and its subsidiaries such as Fantasy Flight Games and Days of Wonder offer a range of board games that include Arkham Horror, Civilization Board Game, and Cosmic Storm among others.

CMON Limited

CMON Limited owns and operates businesses under various segments such as board games, miniatures war games, and mobile games. The company offers a total of 60 board games and three miniature war games. Popular offerings include Massive Darkness, Rising Sun, Zombicide: Green Horde, and The World of SMOG: Rise of Moloch among others.

Hasbro

Hasbro has business operations under the segments: US and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. The company offers a range of board games that include Monopoly, Clue, and The Game of Life, among others.

Mattel

Mattel has business operations under the segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The company offers a range of board games for kids and adults that include UNO, Balderdash, and Apples to Apples, among others.

Ravensburger AG

Ravensburger AG has business operations under various segments, namely Leisure and Promotion Service division, Toys division, and Children's and Youth Book division. The company offers a range of board games that include Scotland Yard, The Castles of Burgundy - The Card Game, and Labyrinth, among others.

Technavio has segmented the board games market based on the product and region.

Board Games product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Tabletop

Card and dice

Role-playing

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

