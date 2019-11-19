Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System : Agencies finalize changes to supplementary leverage ratio as required by Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 02:55pm EST

The federal bank regulatory agencies have finalized changes to a capital requirement for banking organizations predominantly engaged in custodial activities, as required by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act (EGRRCPA). The final rule is unchanged from the proposal issued for public comment in April 2019.

The EGRRCPA requires the agencies to permit certain banking organizations-those predominantly engaged in custody, safekeeping, and asset servicing activities-to exclude qualifying deposits at certain central banks from their supplementary leverage ratio. The supplementary leverage ratio is one of many tools used by the federal bank regulatory agencies to determine minimum required capital levels and ensure financial stability in the event of stress in the banking system. It applies only to large or complex internationally active banking organizations.

Based on current data, only The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Northern Trust Corporation, and State Street Corporation, together with their depository institution subsidiaries, would qualify for the rule.

The final rule will be effective April 1, 2020.

Media Contacts:
FDIC
Julianne Breitbeil
(202) 898-6895
Federal Reserve
Laura Benedict
(202) 452-2955
OCC
Stephanie Collins
(202) 649-6870

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 19:54:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD and Census Bureau Report Residential Construction Activity in October 2019
PU
03:10pDON BEYER : Beyer Introduces Ambitious Electric Vehicle Legislation
PU
03:06pAGC ASSOCIATED GENERAL CONTRACTORS OF AMERICA : Construction Employment Increases In 41 States And D.c. From October 2018 To October 2019, While 28 States Added Construction Jobs Last Month
PU
03:06pHAWAIIAN : Airlines Launches Design Collaboration with Kealopiko, Reveals New In-flight Amenities
PU
03:00pFDIC FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE : Joint Release/Agencies Finalize Changes to Supplementary Leverage Ratio as Required by Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act
PU
03:00pONTARIO MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE FOOD AND RURAL AF : Amaranth Man fined for Operating as a Livestock Dealer without a Licence
PU
02:55pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal bank regulatory agencies finalize rule to update calculation of counterparty credit risk for derivative contracts
PU
02:55pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal bank regulatory agencies issue final rule on treatment of high volatility commercial real estate
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery
2AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights
4Manufacturers see orders rise after no-deal Brexit avoided - CBI
5Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group