Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System : Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Magnolia Banking Corporation

10/11/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application under section 3 of the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 by Magnolia Banking Corporation, Magnolia, Arkansas, to acquire Prescott Bancshares, Inc. ('Prescott'), and thereby indirectly acquire Prescott's subsidiary bank, Bank of Prescott, both of Prescott, Arkansas.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 21:45:05 UTC
