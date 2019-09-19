Log in
Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System : Federal Reserve Board approves actions by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Boston, New York, Cleveland, Richmond, Atlanta, St. Louis, and Kansas City

09/19/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

The Federal Reserve Board has approved actions on Thursday by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Boston, New York, Cleveland, Richmond, Atlanta, St. Louis, and Kansas City, decreasing the discount rate (the primary credit rate) at the Banks from 2‑3/4 percent to 2-1/2 percent, effective immediately.

For media inquiries, call (202) 452-2955

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 21:16:08 UTC
