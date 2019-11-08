Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System : Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on proposal to extend by 18 months initial compliance dates for foreign banks subject to its single-counterparty credit limit rule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 03:50pm EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday invited public comment on a proposal to extend by 18 months the initial compliance dates for foreign banks subject to its single-counterparty credit limit rule. The extension would provide additional time for foreign jurisdictions' versions of the rule to become effective and would apply only to the combined U.S. operations of the foreign banks and not to any U.S. intermediate holding companies of those banks.

In June 2018, the Board finalized a rule to enhance financial stability by limiting the exposure that a large domestic or foreign bank can have to another counterparty. The rule applied those limits to both the intermediate holding company and combined U.S. operations of foreign banks. For the limits applied to combined U.S. operations, the Board's rule allows a foreign bank to comply by certifying that it meets a similar rule or standard of its home country.

To date, certain foreign jurisdictions are in the process of finalizing their rules or standards. The extension would allow additional time for foreign banks to comply with the Board's rule via certification with a similar home country rule or standard. All other parts of the Board's rule remain unchanged.

Under the proposal, the largest foreign banks need to comply by July 1, 2021, while smaller foreign banks would need to comply by January 1, 2022. Comments will be accepted for 30 days after publication in the Federal Register.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 20:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Sheep farmers holding out for more on price
PU
03:50pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on proposal to extend by 18 months initial compliance dates for foreign banks subject to its single-counterparty credit limit rule
PU
03:41pIndexes trade near flat, pause as trade deal doubts resurface
RE
03:40pNew YouTube Channel with Dr. Nevine Carmelle Spotlights Financial and Real Estate Problems and Solutions
SE
03:38pGap commits to Old Navy split; CEO exit won't impact holiday shopping season
RE
03:36pGap commits to Old Navy split; CEO exit won't impact holiday shopping season
RE
03:32pOil rises after falling on Trump comments on U.S.-China trade
RE
03:30pISA IRISH SAILING ASSOCIATION : What Colour Is Your Diesel?
PU
03:23pTrade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers
RE
03:22pTrade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz reports strong operating profit of 3.0 billion euros in 3Q 2019. Full-year op..
3GE UNIT ORDERS 25 AIRBUS JETS INCLUDING 12 ROLLS-POWERED A330NEO: sources
4Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers
5SBERBANK ROSSII PAO : SBERBANK RAS 10M 2019: the Bank earned RUB74.1 bn in October

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group