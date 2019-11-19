Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System : Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of East West Bank and announces termination of enforcement actions with Markesan State Bank, Banco Espírito Santo, and Espírito Santo e Comercial de Lisboa, Inc.

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition against Thang Nguyen, former employee of East West Bank, Pasadena, California, following the Board's allegations that he misappropriated funds from a customer's account.
The Board also announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:
Markesan State Bank, Markesan, Wisconsin
Written Agreement, dated September 8, 2017 (PDF)
Terminated November 6, 2019
Banco Espírito Santo, S.A., Lisbon, Portugal and Espírito Santo e Comercial de Lisboa, Inc., Newark, New Jersey
Order to Cease and Desist, dated April 2, 2012 (PDF)
Terminated November 13, 2019
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
Disclaimer
Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 16:59:06 UTC