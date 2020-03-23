Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System : Federal Reserve System publishes annual financial statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 10:38pm EDT

The Federal Reserve System on Monday released the 2019 combined annual audited financial statements for the Federal Reserve Banks, as well as statements for the 12 individual Federal Reserve Banks and the Board of Governors. An independent public accounting firm engaged by the Board has issued unqualified opinions on the financial statements and on the Board's and each Bank's internal controls over financial reporting. The audited financial statements provide information about the assets, liabilities, and earnings of the Reserve Banks and the Board as of December 31, 2019.

The Federal Reserve Banks' 2019 earnings were approximately $55.5 billion, representing a decrease of $7.6 billion from 2018. The Reserve Banks provided for remittances to the U.S. Treasury of $54.9 billion in 2019. Interest income on securities acquired through open market operations totaled $102.7 billion, a decrease of $9.5 billion from the previous year. Interest expense on depository institutions' reserve balances during the year was $34.9 billion, a decrease of $3.5 billion from the previous year. Interest expense on securities sold under agreements to repurchase was $6.0 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion from the previous year. Reserve Bank operating expenses were $7.4 billion, including assessments of $2.2 billion for Board expenses, currency costs, and the operations of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection.

Total Reserve Bank assets as of December 31, 2019, were approximately $4.2 trillion, an increase of $116 billion from the previous year. Total Reserve Bank assets were composed primarily of $4.1 trillion of securities under agreements to resell, U.S. Treasury securities, and federal agency and government-sponsored enterprise mortgage-backed securities acquired through open market operations. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York provides additional detailed information about open market operations and securities holdings on an ongoing basis on its website at www.newyorkfed.org/markets/pomo_landing.html.

The Board engages KPMG LLP, an independent public accounting firm, to conduct annual audits of these financial statements in accordance with auditing standards issued by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, and, for the Board of Governors audit only, the Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards. The public accounting firm also conducts audits of internal controls over financial reporting for the 12 individual Federal Reserve Banks and the Board of Governors.

The Federal Reserve System financial statements are available on the Federal Reserve Board's website at www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/bst_fedfinancials.htm.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 02:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27pBank of Japan's unrealised losses on ETF holdings at 2-3 trillion yen - Kuroda
RE
11:18pDollar slips as Fed's money bazooka loosens tight cash supply
RE
11:17pSouth Korea doubles rescue package to $80 billion amid coronavirus woes
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:06pBanks borrow record $89.3 billion from BOJ's dollar funding operations on Tuesday
RE
10:38pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal Reserve System publishes annual financial statements
PU
10:27pIndonesia parliamentary committee recommends higher fiscal deficit limit amid virus
RE
10:18pCoronavirus shockwave rocks airplane manufacturers, suppliers
RE
10:12pAsia stocks rebound, Fed pits endless QE against economic reality
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
2DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
3SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Air's 'greatest challenge' prompts cuts affecting 10,000 sta..
4House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Withdraws 2020 Earnings Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group