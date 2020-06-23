Log in
Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System : Federal and state regulatory agencies issue examiner guidance for assessing safety and soundness considering the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial institutions

06/23/2020 | 12:22pm EDT

The four federal agencies in conjunction with the state bank and credit union regulators today issued examiner guidance to promote consistency and flexibility in the supervision and examination of financial institutions affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. No action on the part of supervised institutions is required.

Stresses caused by the spread of COVID-19 have led to significant economic strain and adversely affected global financial markets. The interagency guidance instructs examiners to consider the unique, evolving, and potentially long-term nature of the issues confronting institutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to exercise appropriate flexibility in their supervisory response.

Media Contacts:
Federal Reserve Board
Darren Gersh
202-452-2955
FDIC
Julianne Fisher Breitbeil
202-898-6895
NCUA
Laura Todor
703-518-1149
OCC
Stephanie Collins
202-649-6870
CSBS
Jim Kurtzke
202-728-5733

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 16:21:04 UTC
