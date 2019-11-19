Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System : Federal bank regulatory agencies finalize rule to update calculation of counterparty credit risk for derivative contracts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 02:55pm EST

Three federal bank regulatory agencies on Tuesday jointly announced a final rule updating how certain banking organizations are required to measure counterparty credit risk for derivative contracts under their regulatory capital rules.

The final rule implements the 'standardized approach for measuring counterparty credit risk,' also known as SA-CCR. This updated methodology better reflects improvements made to the derivatives market since the 2007-2008 financial crisis such as central clearing and margin requirements. SA-CCR would replace the 'current exposure methodology' for large, internationally active banking organizations, while other, smaller banking organizations could voluntarily adopt SA-CCR.

While generally consistent with the proposal released for comment in October 2018, the final rule has been revised in response to comments from the public. Those changes include revised capital requirements for derivatives contracts with commercial end-user counterparties.

The agencies estimate that the final rule will not materially change the current amount of capital in the banking system, though the effect on individual banking organizations will vary depending on their portfolios.

The Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency jointly issued the final rule. It will be effective on April 1, 2020, with a mandatory compliance date of January 1, 2022.

Media Contacts:
Federal Reserve Board
Eric Kollig
202-452-2955
FDIC
Julianne Breitbeil
202-898-6895
OCC
Stephanie Collins
202-649-6870

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 19:54:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD and Census Bureau Report Residential Construction Activity in October 2019
PU
03:10pDON BEYER : Beyer Introduces Ambitious Electric Vehicle Legislation
PU
03:06pAGC ASSOCIATED GENERAL CONTRACTORS OF AMERICA : Construction Employment Increases In 41 States And D.c. From October 2018 To October 2019, While 28 States Added Construction Jobs Last Month
PU
03:06pHAWAIIAN : Airlines Launches Design Collaboration with Kealopiko, Reveals New In-flight Amenities
PU
03:00pFDIC FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE : Joint Release/Agencies Finalize Changes to Supplementary Leverage Ratio as Required by Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act
PU
03:00pONTARIO MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE FOOD AND RURAL AF : Amaranth Man fined for Operating as a Livestock Dealer without a Licence
PU
02:55pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal bank regulatory agencies finalize rule to update calculation of counterparty credit risk for derivative contracts
PU
02:55pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal bank regulatory agencies issue final rule on treatment of high volatility commercial real estate
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery
2AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights
4Manufacturers see orders rise after no-deal Brexit avoided - CBI
5Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group