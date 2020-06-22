Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System : Global Demand for Basket-Backed Stablecoins

Finance and Economics Discussion Series Divisions of Research & Statistics and Monetary Aﬀairs

Global Demand for Basket-Backed Stablecoins

Garth Baughman and Jean Flemming

2020-048

This version: May 18, 2020 First version: February 7, 2020

Abstract

We develop a model where persistent trade shocks create demand for a basket-backed stablecoin, such as Mark Carney's "synthetic hegemonic currency" or Face-book's recent proposal for Libra. In numerical simulations, we ﬁnd four main results. First, because of general equilibrium eﬀects of the basket currency on the volatility of currency values, overall demand for that currency is small. Second, despite scant holdings of the basket, its global reach may contribute to substantial increases in wel-fare if the basket is widely accepted, allowing it to complement holdings of sovereign currencies. Third, we calculate the welfare maximizing composition of the basket, ﬁnding that optimal weights depend on the pattern of international acceptance, but that basket composition does not signiﬁcantly aﬀect welfare. Fourth, despite potential welfare improvements, low demand for the basket currency from buyers limits sellers' incentives to invest in accepting it, suggesting that fears of a so-called global stablecoin replacing domestic sovereign currencies may be overstated.

∗We thank Ricardo Lagos and Cathy Zhang for their insightful comments. The opinions are those of the authors and do not represent the views of the Federal Reserve System.

1 Introduction

Since the Second World War, the US dollar has dominated international trade and ﬁnancial markets (Eichengreen, Mehl, and Chitu 2018). As we march into a new decade, some have begun to call for an end to that dominance, suggesting that a multipolar world may be better served by a multipolar international monetary system with a multipolar reserve currency. Meanwhile, the extant dollar payment system faces new potential competition in the form of digital currencies based on emerging technologies, such as blockchain, which promise ease of access and lower transactions costs.

A growing category of competitors - dubbed "stablecoins" - employ various mechanisms to maintain stable values relative to some peg. While most stablecoins are pegged to the US dollar or other single sovereign currency, two proposals in the summer of 2019 called for the creation of new international currencies comprising a basket of sovereign currencies: Facebook announced plans for a new global currency, the Libra stablecoin (Libra Association 2019); and Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, suggested exploring the creation of a "synthetic hegemonic currency" (Carney 2019).1One possible goal of building a payment instrument on a basket of underlying sovereign currencies is to increase global acceptance by limiting ﬂuctuations in the value of the basket relative to any given currency.

Policy makers from around the world have questions and concerns about stablecoins rang-ing from privacy and fraud prevention to broader eﬀects for ﬁnancial stability and monetary policy.2But a simpler question arises: does a basket currency actually provide substantial value relative to the current system? Under what conditions is there a transaction role for a basket-backed currency? This paper constructs a micro-founded, international monetary model to investigate these questions.

We model a two-country, two-currency economy where agents demand currency to fa-cilitate decentralized exchange subject to search and matching frictions. Trade shocks - ﬂuctuations in the probability of international trade opportunities - aﬀect money demand, leading to variations in the value of each currency. These ﬂuctuations detrimentally aﬀect risk averse consumers' welfare, leading to a demand for a more stable means of payment. Hence, we introduce a basket currency that is a convex combination of the two countries' currencies, which may be more stable than the constituent currencies, and analyze demand for this basket currency.

A large literature studies the potential for new currencies. These often focus on the network externalities inherent to the two-sided nature of payment systems - sellers' incentive

1While the IMF's Special Drawing Right had hoped to ﬁll this role, it has failed to gain prominence over its more than forty year lifespan.

2For a fairly comprehensive review, seeG7 Working Group on Stablecoins (2019).

to accept a currency depends on consumers' currency holdings and vice versa. In order to focus ondemand, we abstract from this for most of our analysis, considering various exogenous scenarios for sellers' acceptance decisions. Our motivation for this is twofold. First, many technology companies already possess large user networks that make the question of acceptance less pressing. Second, as in all models of money, one equilibrium features zero adoption of the currency. Thus, we focus on obtaining upper bounds on demand, and so make generous assumptions about its acceptability.3In the same spirit, our model makes other generous assumptions: the basket is perfectly safe as it is fully backed by the underlying currencies, is costless to create and fully redeemable each period, and faces no threat of theft, illicit use, or other drawbacks.

The model focuses closely on the basket component of the purposed currency. Hence, the model is stylized, limited to the most parsimonious general equilibrium micro-founded model of money that can allow for meaningful consideration of a basket currency. The model divides the motive to hold a currency into two components: how often a buyer can use the currency in trade, its "spendability," and the stability of a currency, its "insurance" value. Careful treatment of both the micro-foundations of demand for currency and its general equilibrium eﬀects are key to our ultimate conclusion, which is that, under the generous assumptions outlined above, there is minimal demand for a basket currency. We show that this result is due to the fact that basket demand varies with the level of trade, leading to higher volatility of the component currencies and decreasing welfare. Thus, the beneﬁt of insuring against ﬂuctuations in the value of one or both currencies is reduced when the basket itself aﬀects such ﬂuctuations. Overall, our model shows that the more volatile is demand for the basket currency, the more volatile will be demand for the component currencies, reducing the welfare gains from holding the basket and making it infeasible for the basket to become the globally dominant currency in equilibrium.

Although the basket currency will never dominate the sovereign currencies it comprises, we ﬁnd that there can be substantial gains in world welfare if many sellers accept the basket as payment. In this case, the spendability of the basket is always high leading buyers to demand it in all states of the world. This stable demand feeds back to stabilize the more volatile sovereign currency. In turn, buyers demand more of this stabilized sovereign currency, increasing trade when it can be used.

Finally, we use the model to compute the optimal composition of the basket. Comparing the welfare implications in partial and general equilibrium, we ﬁnd that conclusions about the optimal basket composition vary drastically when considering the cases in which one country's sellers accept the basket or both countries' sellers do. When only sellers from

3We consider sellers' incentives to accept in a penultimate section.

the country with a volatile currency accept the basket, the optimal basket composition is approximately 60-40 in favor of that country's currency, weighing the demand channel which favors pegging to stable currency against general equilibrium eﬀects of the basket which reduce volatility of the more volatile currency. But when the basket is accepted worldwide, the general equilibrium eﬀect dominates, and a utilitarian social planner would choose to peg to the more volatile currency, reducing this volatility in equilibrium.

Even under optimal basket weights, buyers' demand for the basket currency is only a small fraction of global currency holdings in all the scenarios we consider. Because holdings are small, so are purchases ﬁnanced with the basket. This, in turn, means that sellers' proﬁts from basket sales are low, and their willingness to pay to accept the basket is small, less than $115, even when high seller acceptance generates the highest demand among the scenarios we consider. As a point of comparison, this is far less than the cost of many point of sale terminals capable of processing current electronic payments. Hence, our model suggests low adoption, so the potential welfare gains mentioned above may not be realized.

2 Literature

We base our modelling onZhang (2014), who studies a multi-country, multi-currency model of international trade. Building on a model of endogenous acceptance due toLester, Postle-waite, and Wright (2012),Zhang (2014)carefully analyzes the forces driving the emergence of an internationally accepted currency, and contributes to a long standing literature on international currencies starting withMatsuyama, Kiyotaki, and Matsui (1993), as further developed byTrejos and Wright (1996),Zhou (1997),Wright and Trejos (2001), andTrejos (2004). Those earlier papers of international currencies are based on search-theoretic models of money, either onKiyotaki and Wright (1989)orTrejos and Wright (1995)which feature indivisible money and, in the former case, indivisible goods. Instead,Zhang (2014)follows the now-standard workhorse monetary model ofLagos and Wright (2005), allowing for both divisible goods and divisible money. This allows her to give meaningful consideration to, inter alia, the strategic interaction of central banks' monetary policy. In the current study, both margins of divisibility are key to making basket currencies meaningful: without endoge-nous prices allowed for by divisible goods, there can be no price variation driving demand for a less volatile currency; without divisible currencies, a basket currency cannot meaningfully comprise fractions of sovereign currencies.

We expand on the steady-state model ofZhang (2014)by introducing trade shocks and a basket currency. Trade shocks allow for inﬂation and exchange rate volatility with a min-imal departure fromLagos and Wright (2005). This, in turn, drives risk averse consumers'