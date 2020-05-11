Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System : Interagency Policy Statement on Allowances for Credit Losses

Applicability: This guidance is relevant for Federal Reserve supervised financial institutions, 1 including those with $10 billion or less in consolidated assets, that file regulatory reports prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). 2

The Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the National Credit Union Administration, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the agencies) are issuing the attached interagency policy statement in response to changes in the accounting for credit losses under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP), as promulgated by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB).3

The interagency policy statement describes the measurement of expected credit losses under the current expected credit losses (CECL) methodology and the accounting for impairment on available-for-sale debt securities in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 326. The statement also includes and updates concepts and practices detailed in existing policy statements on the allowance for loan and lease losses that remain relevant under FASB ASC Topic 326.

This interagency policy statement is relevant for an institution when the institution adopts FASB ASC Topic 326.4 For institutions that have adopted the accounting standard, this interagency policy statement replaces the guidance presented in two policy statements on the allowance for loan and lease losses:

SR letter 06-17, "Interagency Policy Statement on the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL)" 5

SR letter 01-17, "Final Interagency Policy Statement on Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) Methodologies and Documentation for Banks and Savings Institutions"

An institution should continue to refer to SR letter 06-17 and SR letter 01-17 for relevant guidance until its adoption of FASB ASC Topic 326.

