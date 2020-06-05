Log in
Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System : Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, April 28-29, 2020

06/05/2020 | 11:06am EDT

The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday released the attached minutes of the Committee meeting held on April 28-29, 2020.

The minutes for each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee ordinarily are made available three weeks after the day of the policy decision and subsequently are published in the Board's Annual Report. The descriptions of economic and financial conditions contained in these minutes are based solely on the information that was available to the Committee at the time of the meeting.

FOMC minutes can be viewed on the Board's website at http://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/fomccalendars.htm

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee
April 28-29, 2020: HTML | PDF

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 15:05:09 UTC
