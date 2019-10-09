Log in
Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System : Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, September 17-18, 2019

10/09/2019 | 02:06pm EDT

The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday released the attached minutes of the Committee meeting held on September 17-18, 2019. A summary of economic projections made by Federal Reserve Board members and Reserve Bank presidents for the meeting is also included as an addendum to these minutes.

The minutes for each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee ordinarily are made available three weeks after the day of the policy decision and subsequently are published in the Board's Annual Report. The descriptions of economic and financial conditions contained in these minutes and in the Summary of Economic Projections are based solely on the information that was available to the Committee at the time of the meeting.

FOMC minutes can be viewed on the Board's website at http://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/fomccalendars.htm

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee
September 17-18, 2019: HTML | PDF

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 18:05:05 UTC
