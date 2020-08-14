Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System : Updated Fingerprinting Process Related to Applications Reviewed by the Federal Reserve

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 03:28pm EDT

Applicability: This guidance applies to all financial institutions supervised by the Federal Reserve, including those with $10 billion or less in consolidated assets.

PURPOSE: The Federal Reserve reviews applications and notices (collectively, 'applications') that may include the need to collect fingerprints in order to assess whether certain proposed shareholders and policymakers have the competence, experience, integrity, character, and financial resources to effectively lead a supervised financial institution in a safe-and-sound manner. This letter describes the new process to facilitate the electronic collection and transmission of fingerprints to the Federal Bureau of Investigation ('FBI') in connection with background investigations associated with applications that involve changes to the ownership and/or composition of the board of directors or executive management of supervised financial institutions.

The Federal Reserve will continue to request from other regulatory and investigative agencies background information about an individual or company involved in applications through the name check process. Since 2003, the Federal Reserve's background investigation process has included an FBI criminal history check through the submission of fingerprints. The Federal Reserve recently commenced using a third-party vendor to facilitate the electronic collection and transmission of fingerprints to the FBI. Electronic fingerprinting is a more efficient collection method relative to the previous card and ink process. Benefits associated with the new process include faster fingerprint processing time, cost savings, and reduced staff burden. In addition, applicants will benefit from a significantly increased number of fingerprint collection sites, and improved scheduling flexibility.

The new fingerprint process will not change the Federal Reserve's overall process for determining whether an individual will be subject to name checks. The Federal Reserve generally will conduct name checks only on an individual that, upon consummation of an application, will become a principal shareholder or one of the top two policymakers of the supervised financial institution. Reserve Bank staff will notify affected individuals of any fingerprint requirements and provide instructions on how to access the vendor's collection sites.

Reserve Banks are asked to distribute this letter to the Federal Reserve-supervised institutions in their districts, as well as to their supervisory and examination staff. Questions may be sent via the Board's public website.1

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 19:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47pStocks dip on lukewarm data; oil falls
RE
03:44pStocks dip on lukewarm data; oil falls
RE
03:43pStocks dip on lukewarm data; oil falls
RE
03:41pStocks dip on lukewarm data; oil falls
RE
03:41pCanadian dollar pares its weekly advance as global growth risks weigh
RE
03:39pEXCLUSIVE : U.S.-China trade deal review planned for Saturday postponed - sources
RE
03:38pIndigenous groups in Chile's Atacama push to shut down top lithium miner SQM
RE
03:33pNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : For the Week Ending August 14, 2020
PU
03:28pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Updated Fingerprinting Process Related to Applications Reviewed by the Federal Reserve
PU
03:20pOil prices down on demand worries, growing supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
2GOLD : Gold set for worst week since March, pressured by high yields
3LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020
4Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac raises $213 million in IPO
5VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG with very high growth dynamics in the first half of 2020 - forecast for the 2020..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group