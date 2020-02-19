Log in
Board of Regents February meeting coverage CU Connections February 20, 2020

02/19/2020 | 08:07pm EST

Regents begin considering tuition, salary increases
Efficiency was the catchword during the budget and compensation presentation at Friday's CU Board of Regents meeting at CU Denver. The board was given three possible scenarios for the university's 2020-21 budget, including tuition increases and employee raises.

Strategic planning: Regents explore state's future workforce needs
Rapidly changing demographics and disruptive technology will drive profound change in Colorado's workforce over the next decade, providing challenges and opportunities for education across CU. The Board of Regents mulled that forecast during an economic outlook overview and panel discussion at Friday's meeting at CU Denver.

Civics literacy to be subject of annual report to board
Civics literacy among CU students will be the topic of an annual report to be delivered to the Board of Regents beginning next year. The board on Feb. 13 voted 7-2 in favor of a resolution calling for the report and its details, the result of a pursuit begun by Regent John Carson, R-Highlands Ranch, in 2017.

Regents roundup: Three policy changes approved
During its meeting last week at CU Denver, the Board of Regents approved changes to the following Regent Policies, effective Feb. 13, 2020

University of Colorado System published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 01:06:02 UTC
