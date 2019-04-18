Log in
Bob Jones University Board of Trustees Holds Spring Meeting

04/18/2019 | 11:19am EDT

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bob Jones University Board of Trustees recently met for its spring meeting on the University campus. During the meeting, trustees approved the fiscal year 2020 operating and capital fund budgets, agreed to a plan for the relocation of the School of Health Professions and approved several new degree and certificate programs.

“The spring board meeting is an opportunity to reflect on the blessings of the Lord over the last year and look forward to plans as we plan for the next academic year,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “With the approval of our budget, coupled with plans for the School of Health Professions and the addition of several new academic programs, BJU continues to provide quality programs that meet student and employer demand.”

A key Board decision was the approval of a plan for the School of Health Professions (SHP) to operate in the current library building by the fall of 2020. The plan includes a $5 million capital campaign to renovate the first floor of the Mack Library and provide much needed space for growing SHP enrollment. This move was necessitated by back to back annual enrollment growth of 13% in the SHP academic programs and a projected 15% growth in these programs for our incoming class. Renovation will begin immediately following the University’s May 3 commencement.

The board approved three new academic programs including an associate in science (AS) in criminal justice, an AS in media and technology and a bachelor of science (BS) in visual studies. Earlier in the academic year, the Board also approved an associate of arts (AA) in liberal arts, AS in paralegal studies, BS in child development and a BS in professional studies. They also approved new concentrations in biotechnology for the biology (BS) major and a concentration in entrepreneurship for the business administration (BS) major.

Certificate programs were also approved for cyber security, cyber operations, K-12 teaching and learning, apologetics and worldview and advanced apologetics. A cyber security minor is now also available.

The trustees reelected Dr. John Lewis of Davison, Michigan, to serve a three-year term as board chairman. Additionally, Dr. Mike Harding, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Troy, Michigan, was elected board secretary and treasurer and Tim Stanley of Greenville and President/Chief Executive Officer of Midcountry Financial Group, was elected to the board’s executive committee.

BJU provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. BJU was recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the best Regional Universities in the South and as the 4th Best Value Regional University in the South.

Contact:
Randy Page
Bob Jones University
rpage@bju.edu
(864) 241-1634

