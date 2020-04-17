Log in
Bob Olsen Announces His Democratic Candidacy for Arizona Congressional District 8

04/17/2020

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz., April 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bob Olsen announced that he is running for the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Arizona's 8th Congressional district. "I think of representing the people of Arizona in Congress as the culmination of my life's work," stated Olsen.

Olsen believes that America must resume its leadership position in combatting climate change; investing in our nation's future by fully funding education for every student; providing affordable healthcare for every citizen; and establishing a minimum wage that can support a working person with dignity.

In addition, Olsen supports strengthening and protecting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid for seniors and those people with disabilities. These programs are based on the contributions of a working lifetime, and are not part of the national budget. Raiding these funds is tantamount to grand theft on a national scale.

Olsen also wants to preserve the promises made to veterans and the working people of this country, and protect the nutritional status, health and welfare of children.

"These issues are important to the men and women of Arizona and this country. My Republican opponent consistently ignores the needs of the people of Arizona and the country," Olsen says. "Every day that passes without change puts the solution further out of reach."

Olsen brings a strong blue collar perspective to the table. He urges citizens to support his campaign so they will have a Representative who truly represents the people.

Olsen dedicated his professional life to serving the public. He served in the U.S. Navy and The U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves for 32 years. He was recalled to active duty twice after 9/11.

Olsen then served as a firefighter, police officer and first responder. Olsen used his downtime while a firefighter to put himself through college and law school, and then served as an attorney for the Modest Means Lawyer Referral Program, which served low income people in civil and criminal courts.

Olsen and his wife, Linda, live in Sun City West. They have two daughters and two grandsons.

Learn more and follow Bob Olsen at:
Official website: https://www.bobolsen2020.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bob-Olsen-in-2020-104763581176057/

Twitter: @bobolsen2020 - https://twitter.com/bobolsen2020

Paid for by Friends of Bob Olsen 4 Congress

News Source: Friends of Bob Olsen 4 Congress

Related link: https://www.bobolsen2020.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/bob-olsen-announces-his-democratic-candidacy-for-arizona-congressional-district-8/
