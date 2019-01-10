Bob Rice, Recognized Investment Expert and Educator, Named Senior Advisor to Macquarie Investment Management

Macquarie Investment Management today announced that Bob Rice, a recognized investment expert and educator on active management, alternative investments, and portfolio construction, has been named a senior advisor to Macquarie.

The multiyear engagement, exclusive to Macquarie in the investment management business, emphasizes helping financial advisors demonstrate their value proposition in a competitive market, as well as the development and delivery of institutional caliber investments to the retail investor. Bob will devote substantial time to training and educating Macquarie’s financial advisor clients through webinars, thought leadership content, speaking engagements, and presentations, and will also have a major role in new product design.

“Our financial advisor clients must prove their value to clients each and every day,” said Neil Siegel, co-head of the client group for Macquarie Investment Management. “Bob is uniquely talented when it comes to connecting with advisors on strategies to improve client outcomes. We are delighted to have him on board.”

Bob will support Macquarie’s advisor clients, covering topics such as: combining active and passive investments to deliver optimal net-of-fees results; navigating their businesses through periods of change; and incorporating alternative investments into retail portfolios.

“Macquarie’s combination of institutional investment acumen and distribution power positions it perfectly to deliver the financial products people need and want in this environment,” said Rice. “I’m thrilled to have this chance to help improve investor outcomes.”

Bob is founder and managing partner of Tangent Capital Partners, a boutique investment bank and consultancy. He is also a board member of Nasdaq Private Markets, and he is an investment advisor to the Value Line Funds. He serves on the editorial board of the Investments & Wealth Monitor. Earlier in his career, Bob was a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice and a financial products and tax partner for Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy. He then launched a technology startup that became Viewpoint, a public company where he served as CEO.

A frequent keynote speaker, Bob is a pioneering educator on portfolio construction and the use of alternative investments among retail investors. He wrote the bestselling books The Alternative Answer and Three Moves Ahead; presents live to thousands of financial advisors and affluent investors each year; and spent several years as a contributing editor and on-air personality for Fox Business News and Bloomberg TV.

About Macquarie Investment Management

Macquarie Investment Management is a global asset manager with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As active managers, we prioritize autonomy and accountability at the team level in pursuit of opportunities that matter for clients. Our conviction-based, long-term approach has led institutional and individual clients to entrust us to manage $US253.3 billion in assets of Sept. 30, 2018. In the US, retail investors recognize our Delaware Funds® by Macquarie as one of the longest- standing mutual fund families, with more than 75 years in existence. Macquarie Investment Management is a division of Macquarie Asset Management, a global asset manager with $US397.2 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2018. For more information, visit http://macquarieim.com

