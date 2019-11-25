Log in
Bob Saget, Michael Che, Jim Gaffigan, John Oliver And Top Chef Masters Join Forces For The Annual Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine On December 10 To Benefit The Scleroderma Research Foundation

11/25/2019 | 09:31am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scleroderma Research Foundation's (SRF) 42nd Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine benefit hosted by comedian Bob Saget will take place on Tuesday, December 10 at Caroline's on Broadway. Saget, an SRF Board Member and international celebrity, who lost his sister to scleroderma, will be joined at this fundraising event by comedians Michael Che, Jim Gaffigan, John Oliver and other special guests.

Visit srfcure.org (PRNewsfoto/Scleroderma Research Foundation)

Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine events have raised donations and awareness about scleroderma which has enabled the SRF to fund innovative research to improve the quality of life for patients. Since its founding in 1987, the Foundation has been bringing together the brightest minds in science to unravel the mystery of this complex, autoimmune disease.

Celebrity chef Susan Feniger, an SRF Board Member, and Mary Sue Milliken, both from Food Network's Too Hot Tamales and Bravo's Top Chef Masters, will prepare a gourmet multi-course dinner for attending guests.  

Sponsorship for Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine is generously provided by Actelion Pharmaceuticals; additional supporters include the Arthur Zimtbaum Foundation, Andrew and Violetta Merin, Luke Evnin, Deann Wright, Eversheds Sutherland, Anthony and Judy Evnin, Richard Robbins, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.  

live auction will feature unique packages such as VIP passes to new Broadway shows including the red carpet opening night of "The Minutes" starring Tracey Letts, Armie Hammer and Jessie Mueller; VIP tickets, airfare and hotel to Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco; dinner prepared by celebrated chef Elizabeth Falkner from Food Network, and a rare wine collection.

Sponsorships range from $5,000 to $100,000; limited individual tickets are available at $500. For information, call 415-834-9444 or visit www.srfcure.org.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE SCLERODERMA RESEARCH FOUNDATION
The SRF was established in 1987 by scleroderma patient, Sharon Monsky. Sharon brought a passionate commitment to research that lives on today- using the power of collaborative medical research to improve treatments and advance a cure for scleroderma. Chaired by Luke Evnin, PhD, the SRF enables scientists from leading institutions across the nation to work together to improve treatments and, ultimately, find a cure.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bob-saget-michael-che-jim-gaffigan-john-oliver-and-top-chef-masters-join-forces-for-the-annual-cool-comedy-hot-cuisine-on-december-10-to-benefit-the-scleroderma-research-foundation-300964143.html

SOURCE Scleroderma Research Foundation


© PRNewswire 2019
