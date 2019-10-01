Bob Zenoni Joins G2 Insurance Services as President & COO

Bob Zenoni has joined G2 Insurance Services as President & Chief Operating Officer. Bob will oversee the firm’s operations and strategic initiatives.

“We are so pleased to welcome Bob to the G2 team,” said Matthew Goldman, Co-CEO of G2 Insurance Services. “His more than three decades of experience as an executive in insurance and other industries will add tremendous value to G2’s next stage of growth. He is a great fit for G2, both professionally and culturally. Our team is excited to learn more from his perspective and leadership.”

During his career, Bob has held senior positions at a number of insurance organizations including Crum & Forster and Aon. He also served as President & COO at Equity Risk Partners where he managed growth and development.

Bob is a San Francisco Bay Area native. He earned his BS degree in Finance at UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and his MBA at Golden Gate University.

“G2 is a special firm and I am genuinely excited to join the team,” said Bob. “I feel fortunate to be involved with a company that is truly interested in developing long-term relationships with clients and associates. It is a rare opportunity to help grow a firm that is redefining the experience of implementing high-quality risk management and insurance programs.”

Bob is located in G2 Insurance Services’ San Francisco office. He can be reached at 415-426-6603 and bzenoni@G2insurance.com.

About G2 Insurance Services

Founded in 2012 and located in San Francisco, G2 Insurance Services is an independent, full-service property, casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage firm focused on the risk management needs of for-profit companies, non-profit organizations and high-net-worth individuals. More information can be found at www.G2insurance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005466/en/