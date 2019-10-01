Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bob Zenoni Joins G2 Insurance Services as President & COO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Bob Zenoni has joined G2 Insurance Services as President & Chief Operating Officer. Bob will oversee the firm’s operations and strategic initiatives.

“We are so pleased to welcome Bob to the G2 team,” said Matthew Goldman, Co-CEO of G2 Insurance Services. “His more than three decades of experience as an executive in insurance and other industries will add tremendous value to G2’s next stage of growth. He is a great fit for G2, both professionally and culturally. Our team is excited to learn more from his perspective and leadership.”

During his career, Bob has held senior positions at a number of insurance organizations including Crum & Forster and Aon. He also served as President & COO at Equity Risk Partners where he managed growth and development.

Bob is a San Francisco Bay Area native. He earned his BS degree in Finance at UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and his MBA at Golden Gate University.

“G2 is a special firm and I am genuinely excited to join the team,” said Bob. “I feel fortunate to be involved with a company that is truly interested in developing long-term relationships with clients and associates. It is a rare opportunity to help grow a firm that is redefining the experience of implementing high-quality risk management and insurance programs.”

Bob is located in G2 Insurance Services’ San Francisco office. He can be reached at 415-426-6603 and bzenoni@G2insurance.com.

About G2 Insurance Services

Founded in 2012 and located in San Francisco, G2 Insurance Services is an independent, full-service property, casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage firm focused on the risk management needs of for-profit companies, non-profit organizations and high-net-worth individuals. More information can be found at www.G2insurance.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:23pMTR : Strongly Condemns Arson at Railway Facilities
PU
01:23pPURATION : KALY – Kali-Extracts Consumer Cannabis Extract Business Reports Growing Revenue Bolstering Its Long Term Biopharmaceutical Strategy
AQ
01:22pCOURT : FCC can dump net neutrality, but can't bar state laws
AQ
01:21pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on behalf of Shareholders
BU
01:19pTIME TO TAKE ON THE 19 PERCENT : Money 20/20 USA Launches Campaign to Challenge the Gender Pay Gap
PR
01:18pUNILEVER N : acquires Personal Care business Lenor Japan
PU
01:18pSTINGRAY : Top-Rated Stingray Music Mobile App Now Available Free to All Canadians
AQ
01:18pFounder of emergency dispatch giant is latest IRT investor
GL
01:18pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2019-4 (SEMT 2019-4)
BU
01:16pAM BEST : Assigns Credit Ratings to American Transportation Group Insurance Risk Retention Group, Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
2Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Chief Operating Officer Resigns Over Surveillance Scandal -- Update
4BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group