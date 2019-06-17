Bober Markey Fedorovich : Forms New Cybersecurity Practice

Bober Markey Fedorovich (BMF, www.bmfcpa.com),
a top 20 regional CPA and advisory firm, announces the expansion of
service offerings through the firm’s new Cyber Technology Group (CTG).
CTG offers a package of services that goes beyond the traditional
offerings of other CPA firms or IT consultants and includes network and
IT readiness assessments, cybersecurity program management, and a unique
component of IT Executive Coaching.
Managing Director of CTG, Chad Voller, notes that most IT professionals
begin their careers on the help desk, and over time progress to become
system administrators and then as department leaders, they’re asked to
manage processes, people and budgets.
“They’re asked to do these things with no background or training in
executive management,” he says. “No wonder so many IT executives feel
overwhelmed, and so many business leaders are looking for more impact
from their IT teams. Technology is a competitive lever for any
organization, but no tech team can provide that level of insight to
senior management when they’re stuck running through service tickets.”
Although an expansion area for BMF’s core financial and advisory
services, Karyn
Sullivan, COO & CFO at BMF, notes that CTG is in a good position to
address the “cybersecurity insecurity” felt by many executives, even
more so than a tech or traditional managed service provider.
“We’re already partners with our client’s senior management on
financial, tax and compliance matters, so in many cases we already
understand how their business runs and where top vulnerabilities are
likely to be,” she said. “Working with the C-suite on improving their
information and cybersecurity infrastructure, while helping their IT
departments with the skills, tools and systems they need to run an
effective department, will allow them to function above the daily
“fire-fighting mode” so they can focus on their business.”
Voller’s background running Tier-1 global tech departments isn’t
something many accounting firms are able to duplicate, enabling BMF to
provide all three critical elements for improving IT performance and
security: operational, management and executive coaching support.
Voller brings deep technical, management and cybersecurity experience to
the new practice area. Working in corporate IT positions and managing a
global technology department for a publicly traded corporation, Voller
supported three national and two international locations. He earned his CISSP
(Certified Information Systems Security Professional) certification –
the gold standard in cybersecurity credentials – and carries
certifications for Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Project
Management Professional (PMP) and Information Technology Infrastructure
Library (ITIL). He consults and speaks on IT operations management,
disaster recovery, project and change management.
Voller is a member of the Project Management Institute, CSO xChange,
ISC2, Infragard, and serves as Chair of the Allinial Global Technology
Committee, a global association of accounting firms. He graduated from
Grove City College in Pennsylvania and resides in Medina, Ohio. Read
more about the Cyber Technology Group here (link here).
ABOUT BOBER MARKEY FEDOROVICH
Founded in 1959, Bober Markey Fedorovich is a Top 20 independent CPA and
business advisory firm in Northeast Ohio serving greater Akron,
Cleveland and surrounding regions. Our clients span a variety of
industries, many with multi-state and global operations. We specialize
in accounting, audit, tax, litigation support, valuation and transaction
advisory services, with focus on privately held businesses, private
equity groups and SEC companies. BMF is a member of Allinial
Global, Financial
Consulting Group, and is registered with the Public
Company Accounting Oversight Board. For more information, visit www.bmfcpa.com.
