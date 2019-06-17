Bober Markey Fedorovich : Forms New Cybersecurity Practice

Bober Markey Fedorovich (BMF, www.bmfcpa.com), a top 20 regional CPA and advisory firm, announces the expansion of service offerings through the firm’s new Cyber Technology Group (CTG). CTG offers a package of services that goes beyond the traditional offerings of other CPA firms or IT consultants and includes network and IT readiness assessments, cybersecurity program management, and a unique component of IT Executive Coaching.

Managing Director of CTG, Chad Voller, notes that most IT professionals begin their careers on the help desk, and over time progress to become system administrators and then as department leaders, they’re asked to manage processes, people and budgets.

“They’re asked to do these things with no background or training in executive management,” he says. “No wonder so many IT executives feel overwhelmed, and so many business leaders are looking for more impact from their IT teams. Technology is a competitive lever for any organization, but no tech team can provide that level of insight to senior management when they’re stuck running through service tickets.”

Although an expansion area for BMF’s core financial and advisory services, Karyn Sullivan, COO & CFO at BMF, notes that CTG is in a good position to address the “cybersecurity insecurity” felt by many executives, even more so than a tech or traditional managed service provider.

“We’re already partners with our client’s senior management on financial, tax and compliance matters, so in many cases we already understand how their business runs and where top vulnerabilities are likely to be,” she said. “Working with the C-suite on improving their information and cybersecurity infrastructure, while helping their IT departments with the skills, tools and systems they need to run an effective department, will allow them to function above the daily “fire-fighting mode” so they can focus on their business.”

Voller’s background running Tier-1 global tech departments isn’t something many accounting firms are able to duplicate, enabling BMF to provide all three critical elements for improving IT performance and security: operational, management and executive coaching support.

Voller brings deep technical, management and cybersecurity experience to the new practice area. Working in corporate IT positions and managing a global technology department for a publicly traded corporation, Voller supported three national and two international locations. He earned his CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) certification – the gold standard in cybersecurity credentials – and carries certifications for Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Project Management Professional (PMP) and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL). He consults and speaks on IT operations management, disaster recovery, project and change management.

Voller is a member of the Project Management Institute, CSO xChange, ISC2, Infragard, and serves as Chair of the Allinial Global Technology Committee, a global association of accounting firms. He graduated from Grove City College in Pennsylvania and resides in Medina, Ohio. Read more about the Cyber Technology Group here (link here).

ABOUT BOBER MARKEY FEDOROVICH

Founded in 1959, Bober Markey Fedorovich is a Top 20 independent CPA and business advisory firm in Northeast Ohio serving greater Akron, Cleveland and surrounding regions. Our clients span a variety of industries, many with multi-state and global operations. We specialize in accounting, audit, tax, litigation support, valuation and transaction advisory services, with focus on privately held businesses, private equity groups and SEC companies. BMF is a member of Allinial Global, Financial Consulting Group, and is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. For more information, visit www.bmfcpa.com.

