Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bobit Business Media Announces Launch of Professional Association for Transportation and Fleet Industries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

TORRANCE, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bobit Business Media announced today the launch of a new association, the Global Ground Transportation Institute (GGTI), for professionals from the limousine, shuttle bus, motor coach and autonomous vehicle industries and beyond. These industries span Bobit Business Media’s transportation and fleet brands.

Bobit has long served the global ground transportation industry, with a special focus on the limousine, bus and fleet sectors, with brands such as: Luxury Coach & Transportation (LCT), METRO, Automotive Fleet, School Bus Fleet and Heavy-Duty Trucking (HDT). Bobit’s fleet-specific brands reach 250,000 fleet professionals, nine magazines, 13 conferences and trade shows, and 11 industry websites. Bobit covers every aspect of the fleet market including commercial, rental, and government fleets that utilize cars, vans, and light-medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Bobit is also a leader in the autonomous vehicle space with its Fleet Forward Conference.

LCT Magazine has been the most influential global media brand for the chauffeured transportation industry for more than 30 years. One of its associated events, the International LCT Show, is the longest-running trade show of its kind, celebrating its 36th year in February.

METRO Magazine has served the bus and rail markets since 1904. METRO’s BusCon event, to be held in September, has been considered the largest bus show for the past two decades. News and industry thought-leadership aside, Sherb Brown, Bobit Business Media President, said the collective was created out of the need for the ultimate resource for benchmarking, training and connecting with other industry professionals.

“Bobit has served these industries for decades and we believe the Global Ground Transportation Institute is just the next step, filling the need for a global, responsive and diverse ground transportation networking and education platform that focuses on helping professionals find success not only now, but in the years to come,” said Brown.

The Global Ground Transportation Institute is already receiving support from other industry groups including the American Bus Association. Sarah Gazi, Certified Association Executive (CAE) and Executive Director of GGTI, said the Institute will help unify all segments of ground transportation.

“Some really cool things will be coming for the members following the launch and in the coming months as this new community grows and evolves," said Gazi. The board of directors for GGTI is currently being established. To join the association or for questions about board membership, please contact Sarah Gazi, sarah.gazi@bobit.com

About Bobit Business Media

Deeply committed to providing important content to each of its verticals, Bobit Business Media has successfully grown and innovated over 55+ years. The Company employs more than 170 talented associates in areas such as editorial, audience marketing, ad sales, production, digital media, events, research, and accounting. The Company is headquartered in Torrance, CA. Bobit was founded in 1961 and was acquired by Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, this past November.

Contact: Paul Andrews, CMO, Bobit Business Media
3520 Challenger Street, Torrance, CA 90503
www.bobitbusinessmedia.com
paul.andrews@bobit.com
Phone: 310.533.2413

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:29pCANNTRUST : Lost Money in CannTrust Holdings, Inc.?
BU
01:28pOil steadies on dim OPEC demand outlook, pares gains from Gulf of Mexico storm
RE
01:28pOil steadies on dim OPEC demand outlook, pares gains from Gulf of Mexico storm
RE
01:27pK12 : Alabama Destinations Career Academy Kicks Off Enrollment Season
BU
01:27pHealth-Care Rally Helps Lift Dow Over 27000
DJ
01:26pORANGE BELGIUM : Press Release Orange - Network sharing agreement in Belgium between Orange Belgium and Proximus
AQ
01:26pKINDER MORGAN : Announces Second Quarter '19 Earnings Webcast
BU
01:25pDREAM GLOBAL REIT : Q2 2019 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call  
AQ
01:25pUPDATA PARTNERS : Announces Promotion of Five Staff Members
BU
01:25pCOLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, July 25th
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bleak China autos outlook triggers raft of profit warnings
2OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
3KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
4Oil steadies on dim OPEC demand forecast after early jump on Gulf of Mexico storm
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About