Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bobit Business Media Hires Paul Andrews as CMO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 02:49pm EST

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard Rivera, CEO of Bobit Business Media, today announced that the company has hired Paul Andrews as its Chief Marketing Officer. Andrews is charged with advancing Bobit’s brands in the company’s vehicle fleet, public safety, and professional salon markets. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Andrews has responsibility for driving revenue through strategic and tactical marketing and will oversee audience development, event, brand and product marketing. “I’m excited to join the Bobit team at this time of transition. I look forward to making an impact during this next phase of this storied organization.”

Bobit was founded in 1961 and was acquired by Gemspring Capital, a middle market private equity firm, this past November. Gemspring will continue the firm’s strong history of growth and providing value to its customer base.

“Paul brings an extraordinary amount of experience in B2B media and executive leadership to our organization,” said Rivera. “Marketing is the engine that helps fuel sales and we are fortunate to have someone of Paul’s caliber leading this critical function across our business.”

Prior to joining Bobit, Andrews was PennWell’s Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for marketing services, sales training, and enablement. His teams have provided award-winning marketing consulting services to Fortune 500 firms. Andrews spent 15 years in senior leadership roles in the B2B media sales and marketing arena. He has won accolades for his sales and marketing acumen. His awards have included Sales Team Leader of the Year from Min Magazine, and in 2018 he was named a Top 100 Honoree from Folio Magazine.

Andrews will be based in the company’s Torrance, CA, headquarters.

About Bobit Business Media
Deeply committed to providing important content to each of its verticals, Bobit Business Media has successfully grown and innovated over 55+ years. The Company employs more than 170 talented associates in areas such as editorial, audience marketing, ad sales, production, digital media, events, research, and accounting. The Company is headquartered in Torrance, CA. For more information, visit www.bobitbusinessmedia.com.

About Gemspring Capital
Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $355 million of equity capital under management, focuses on making control and structured equity investments in lower middle market companies headquartered in the United States and Canada. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a hands-on approach to driving revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $350 million in revenue and are in the business services, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Contact: Richard Rivera, CEO, Bobit Business Media
3520 Challenger Street, Torrance, CA 90503
www.bobitbusinessmedia.com
richard.rivera@bobit.com
Phone 310.533.2411

 

Bobit_Business_Media_logo_HR.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pBANK OF HAWAII : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03:42pSTATEMENT FROM CUB EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DAVID KOLATA ON NEW LEGISLATION : The Clean Energy Jobs Act
PR
03:41pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras Posts R$ 25.8 Billion Net Income in 2018
PU
03:41pTVA : Introducing fonds mels
PU
03:41pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF - SVXY
GL
03:40pChildren's Services Providers Use Therap for Residential, Transitional, Community-Based Supports and Case Management
PR
03:40pEXCEET GROUP SE : Financial Results 2018 (Annual Report) Strong Capital Base For Future Development And Growth
EQ
03:40pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Feb 28
DJ
03:39pNORTHERN TRUST : Names Community Affairs Director
BU
03:38pUNIQURE N.V. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
2ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.