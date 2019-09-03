Bobit Business Media to Host 3rd Annual Work Truck eXchange

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bobit Business Media will host the Work Truck eXchange (WTX) at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in Arizona this October 16-18. This exclusive event connects a select group of commercial fleet managers responsible for light- and medium-duty truck and van fleets with industry suppliers at an all-inclusive, VIP networking retreat designed to accelerate the achievement of each participant's unique business goals.



Sherb Brown, President of Bobit Business Media, said, “There’s no better place to meet with the best and brightest of the light and medium-duty truck world. This year again will have some of the best-run fleets in the industry along with an incredible collection of leading edge fleet suppliers.”

Work Truck eXchange is designed to match diverse, distinctive, and influential group of truck and van fleet professionals with an equally select group of vehicle, product, and service suppliers for a face-to-face, one-on-one, exchange of information, ideas and solutions. WTX is a relationship-building event packed with industry insights and new for 2019 includes the Topgolf experience that features open play, friendly competition, networking, dinner and cocktails.

Each WTX participant receives a custom-made, personalized agenda that offers interactive roundtable discussions, dynamic group presentations, and insights from industry leaders. Well-known fleet companies like American Red Cross, Amazon.com, and AT&T have previously participated in WTX and have left the event with an expanded network and solutions to their current and future problems.

“One of the best organized events I’ve attended. The one-on-one time was very well scheduled and managed and I found the vendors well-prepared. I particularly enjoyed the networking activities and the interactive round table discussions.” - Montana Slack, Superintendent, Fleet Management, City of Glendale

For more information or to become a supplier host, please visit https://www.worktruckex.com/supplier-hosts/supplier-hosts or contact Joni Owens at joni.owens@bobit.com.

