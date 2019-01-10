Boboli Renews Agreement with TransPerfect for Multilingual E-Commerce Site in Three Languages

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language services and
technology solutions for global business, today announced a renewal of
its agreement with children’s clothing retailer, Boboli (www.boboli.es),
to provide translated content and site maintenance for its e-commerce
websites in three languages.
Boboli sought a language partner to help ensure the localization
accuracy of existing web content and translate their 2018 online retail
catalog. They chose TransPerfect in part for its “Brand Captain”
program, which enabled Boboli to have fashion and retail industry
experts on staff who were responsible solely for brand management
throughout the localization process. An integral part of the strategy is
leveraging cost savings through translation memory systems while
increasing traffic and conversion rates by welcoming a more global
audience.
“We’re thrilled to partner with TransPerfect on this new journey of
globalizing our web presence and enhancing our multilingual
communications,” said Sandra Zárate, Digital Manager at Boboli.
“TransPerfect’s Brand Captain program and language technology tools are
reliable, efficient, and strategically important solutions that will
allow us to expand into new markets.”
Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect, commented, “For over 35
years, Boboli has been outfitting children in fun and stylish clothing.
We’re proud to be providing solutions that increase internal
productivity, enhance customer satisfaction, and aid Boboli in achieving
their global sales objectives.”
About Boboli
Since its creation in 1984, Boboli
has been a restless child. Its desire to grow is equalled only by its
zest for discovery: new experiences, new goals, horizons. Boboli is a
family-run business present in almost 60 countries, outfitting over
1,700 customers worldwide (including franchises, department stores and
multi-brand stores.) Boboli designs, produces, and distributes more than
700 styles a season in six product lines for newborns, babies, and kids.
About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is
the world’s largest provider of language
services and technology
solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities
on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+
languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations
employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product
Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an
unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is
fully ISO
9001 and ISO
17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York,
with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more
information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.
