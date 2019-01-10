Boboli Renews Agreement with TransPerfect for Multilingual E-Commerce Site in Three Languages

Spanish Children’s Clothing Leverages Web Localization to Expand Internationally

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business, today announced a renewal of its agreement with children’s clothing retailer, Boboli (www.boboli.es), to provide translated content and site maintenance for its e-commerce websites in three languages.

Boboli sought a language partner to help ensure the localization accuracy of existing web content and translate their 2018 online retail catalog. They chose TransPerfect in part for its “Brand Captain” program, which enabled Boboli to have fashion and retail industry experts on staff who were responsible solely for brand management throughout the localization process. An integral part of the strategy is leveraging cost savings through translation memory systems while increasing traffic and conversion rates by welcoming a more global audience.

“We’re thrilled to partner with TransPerfect on this new journey of globalizing our web presence and enhancing our multilingual communications,” said Sandra Zárate, Digital Manager at Boboli. “TransPerfect’s Brand Captain program and language technology tools are reliable, efficient, and strategically important solutions that will allow us to expand into new markets.”

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect, commented, “For over 35 years, Boboli has been outfitting children in fun and stylish clothing. We’re proud to be providing solutions that increase internal productivity, enhance customer satisfaction, and aid Boboli in achieving their global sales objectives.”

About Boboli

Since its creation in 1984, Boboli has been a restless child. Its desire to grow is equalled only by its zest for discovery: new experiences, new goals, horizons. Boboli is a family-run business present in almost 60 countries, outfitting over 1,700 customers worldwide (including franchises, department stores and multi-brand stores.) Boboli designs, produces, and distributes more than 700 styles a season in six product lines for newborns, babies, and kids.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005498/en/