DGAP-News: BodySmart Finance Limited / Key word(s): Bond

BodySmart Finance Limited: Issue of Bonds



03.06.2020 / 20:08

BodySmart Finance Limited

(the "Issuer")

(incorporated with limited liability in the Bailiwick of Jersey with registered number 131386)

44 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE4 9WG

BodySmart Finance Limited - Issue of New Bonds

3rd June 2020

BodySmart Finance Limited Series 2020-B1 12.00% Fixed Rate Bonds Due 2025

(ISIN: GB00BMQ56V55)

(the "Bonds")

The Issuer is pleased to announce that as of 3rd June 2020, it has issued an initial US$15,000,000 in principal amount of its Bonds under its Medium Term Note bond programme.

BodySmart Investment Group's (the "Borrower") diversified trading activities are focused on the medical, aesthetic and wellness industry - a sector on the rise in the Middle East.

Funds from the Bonds will be used to strategically build the Borrower's portfolio by acquiring, establishing and managing the following type of entities:

- Cosmetic surgeries

- Polyclinic practices

- Health club practices

- Wellness, beauty and spa companies

- Medical equipment distribution companies

The Borrower already owns a successful portfolio of cosmetic clinics and wellbeing studios. The capital from the Bonds will be concentrated on acquiring and investing in businesses with strong past earnings that complement the Borrower's service range and geographical strategy. The recent health and economic conditions offer a unique occasion to derive high value from low priced assets in the market place.

The Borrower is regulated by the Dubai Health Authority and the Dubai Department of Economic Development.

For the Distributor: Glenn Scott-Ellis

gse@bodysmart.ae

For the Arranger: Hesham Dahman

hesham@zigzag-me.com



IMPORTANT INFORMATION



This announcement is not itself an offer for the sale of any Bonds. Investors should not subscribe for any Bonds referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the programme listing particulars which are available on request. The distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with any offer in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons who come into possession of this announcement or any document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any jurisdiction.



This announcement does not constitute or form any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase any Bonds.



Any Bonds referred to herein will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Securities Act"). Subject to certain exceptions, such Bonds may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons. Any Bonds referred to herein are expected to be offered and sold outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering in the United States.



