Boehringer Ingelheim : acquires stake in SoundTalks NV, begins pilot programme

04/15/2019 | 03:01am EDT

• Boehringer Ingelheim plans a pilot programme using the innovative SoundTalksTM system in select pig barns

• The goal is to harness the power of digital innovation and technological change to detect possible respiratory distress in swine quickly

Boehringer Ingelheim has acquired a minority stake in SoundTalks NV, a Belgian company. SoundTalks NV has developed a digital monitoring tool that seeks to improve the healthcare of pigs and helps farmers operate more efficiently.

“We are proud to partner with SoundTalks NV to offer an innovative solution to pork producers,” shares Rolf-Dieter Günther, Head of Diagnostics & Monitoring, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Business Unit. “Technological innovation is transforming the animal health industry, and we are committed to developing solutions that help veterinarians and ultimately farmers as well as pet owners.”

Boehringer Ingelheim plans to install the SoundTalksTM system in select pig barns in the US and other major swine markets this spring in a pilot programme.

“We are very pleased with this partnership. Our two companies share passion for innovative solutions, technology and animal health. This is just a beginning of a very exciting collaboration,” adds Dries Berckmans, CEO, SoundTalks NV.

The SoundTalksTM system revolves around a digital microphone that records pigs coughing. It relies on an algorithm to differentiate coughing from other sounds in a pig barn and thus detects increased coughing that could signal respiratory distress. The system lets farmers and veterinarians intervene more quickly to obtain samples and get a diagnosis.

The companies did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

Intended audiences

This press release is issued from our Corporate Headquarters in Ingelheim, Germany and is intended to provide information about our global business. Please be aware that information relating to the approval status and labels of approved products may vary from country to country, and a country-specific press release on this topic may have been issued in the countries where we do business.

Please click on the link for ‘Notes to Editors’ and ‘References’:
http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/boehringer-ingelheim-acquires-stake-soundtalks


© Business Wire 2019
