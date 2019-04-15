Boehringer Ingelheim : acquires stake in SoundTalks NV, begins pilot programme

• Boehringer Ingelheim plans a pilot programme using the innovative
SoundTalksTM system in select pig barns
• The goal is to harness the power of digital innovation and
technological change to detect possible respiratory distress in swine
quickly
Boehringer Ingelheim has acquired a minority stake in SoundTalks NV, a
Belgian company. SoundTalks NV has developed a digital monitoring tool
that seeks to improve the healthcare of pigs and helps farmers operate
more efficiently.
“We are proud to partner with SoundTalks NV to offer an innovative
solution to pork producers,” shares Rolf-Dieter Günther, Head of
Diagnostics & Monitoring, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Business
Unit. “Technological innovation is transforming the animal health
industry, and we are committed to developing solutions that help
veterinarians and ultimately farmers as well as pet owners.”
Boehringer Ingelheim plans to install the SoundTalksTM system
in select pig barns in the US and other major swine markets this spring
in a pilot programme.
“We are very pleased with this partnership. Our two companies share
passion for innovative solutions, technology and animal health. This is
just a beginning of a very exciting collaboration,” adds Dries
Berckmans, CEO, SoundTalks NV.
The SoundTalksTM system revolves around a digital microphone
that records pigs coughing. It relies on an algorithm to differentiate
coughing from other sounds in a pig barn and thus detects increased
coughing that could signal respiratory distress. The system lets farmers
and veterinarians intervene more quickly to obtain samples and get a
diagnosis.
The companies did not disclose financial terms of the deal.
Intended audiences
This press release is issued from our Corporate Headquarters in
Ingelheim, Germany and is intended to provide information about our
global business. Please be aware that information relating to the
approval status and labels of approved products may vary from country to
country, and a country-specific press release on this topic may have
been issued in the countries where we do business.
Please click on the link for ‘Notes to Editors’ and ‘References’:
http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/boehringer-ingelheim-acquires-stake-soundtalks
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005261/en/