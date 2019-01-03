Boehringer Ingelheim : and Vanderbilt University Announce Partnership to Develop Novel Therapies for Psychiatric Disorders

Boehringer Ingelheim and Vanderbilt Center for Neuroscience Drug
Discovery (VCNDD) today announced two new global agreements to
investigate, develop and commercialize novel small molecules targeting
two distinct G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) known to engage in the
modulation of certain brain circuitries, which are altered in
neuropsychiatric conditions such as schizophrenia.
“By joining forces with Vanderbilt University, one of the world’s
leading groups integrating basic neuroscience and new translational
approaches in neuropsychiatric conditions, Boehringer Ingelheim will
strengthen and expand efforts to bring new treatments to patients,” said
Bernd Sommer, Ph.D., Global Head CNS Disease Research, Boehringer
Ingelheim. “Our colleagues in VCNDD share our strategic vision for drug
discovery to regulate maladaptive brain circuitry as the key to
alleviate symptoms in neuropsychiatric conditions and bring relief to
patients suffering from these debilitating disorders.”
Maladaptive brain circuits are the neurobiological basis of major
symptoms in many mental disorders. These symptoms may include memory,
concentration and decision-making difficulties as well as social
withdrawal, lack of motivation or inability to experience pleasure.
Because GPCRs have specific roles in the regulation and modulation of
brain circuit functions, these proteins are promising targets for drugs
designed to relieve such symptoms. VCNDD has pioneered GPCRs research,
yielding a better understanding of their roles in brain modulation.
“We are delighted to partner with Boehringer Ingelheim in developing new
treatments for schizophrenia and other major psychiatric disorders,”
said P. Jeffrey Conn, VCNDD director. “Boehringer Ingelheim is an
industry leader that shares our passion for advancing new therapeutic
strategies that could dramatically improve the standard of care for
individuals suffering from major mental illness. Through this
partnership, we are able to pursue new approaches for correcting
deficits in brain circuits that may allow treatment of debilitating
symptoms that are not responsive to available medicines.”
Craig W. Lindsley, VCNDD’s director of medicinal chemistry, echoed
enthusiasm for the partnership. “The programs partnered with Boehringer
Ingelheim represent the culmination of years of basic and translational
science within our center and highlight the key role academic drug
discovery centers can have on the future of human mental health,” he
said.
These new industry-academic collaborations may be the first to focus on
the two GPCR targets with a goal to address the unmet medical needs for
treatments of cognitive and negative symptoms associated with
schizophrenia. The partnership also will enhance the educational goals
of VCNDD to train doctoral students and post-doctoral fellows and
develop new tools to advance neuroscience knowledge. Further details of
the agreement are not disclosed. The present agreements to identify
novel therapies for the treatment of neurological conditions are the
fifth and sixth agreements between Boehringer Ingelheim and Vanderbilt
University, adding to previous agreements focused on the identification
of novel therapies for cancer.
About Neuropsychiatric Disorders
Brain or neurological conditions that cause psychiatric symptoms are
referred to as neuropsychiatric disorders. The World Health Organization
(WHO) reports that neuropsychiatric disorders are the third leading
cause of years lived with disability (DALY).1 Moreover, these
disorders include mental and behavioral conditions such as depression,
anxiety, drug- and alcohol-use disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar
disorder and other illnesses2 that together account for 7.4
percent of total global DALYs.3
Please click on the link for ‘Notes to Editors’ and ‘References’:
http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/collaboration-vanderbilt-university
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005281/en/