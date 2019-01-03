Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Boehringer Ingelheim : and Vanderbilt University Announce Partnership to Develop Novel Therapies for Psychiatric Disorders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 01:04pm CET

  • Boehringer Ingelheim Enhances Central Nervous System Disease Pipeline
  • Vanderbilt Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery Advances Preclinical Schizophrenia Targets

Boehringer Ingelheim and Vanderbilt Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery (VCNDD) today announced two new global agreements to investigate, develop and commercialize novel small molecules targeting two distinct G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) known to engage in the modulation of certain brain circuitries, which are altered in neuropsychiatric conditions such as schizophrenia.

“By joining forces with Vanderbilt University, one of the world’s leading groups integrating basic neuroscience and new translational approaches in neuropsychiatric conditions, Boehringer Ingelheim will strengthen and expand efforts to bring new treatments to patients,” said Bernd Sommer, Ph.D., Global Head CNS Disease Research, Boehringer Ingelheim. “Our colleagues in VCNDD share our strategic vision for drug discovery to regulate maladaptive brain circuitry as the key to alleviate symptoms in neuropsychiatric conditions and bring relief to patients suffering from these debilitating disorders.”

Maladaptive brain circuits are the neurobiological basis of major symptoms in many mental disorders. These symptoms may include memory, concentration and decision-making difficulties as well as social withdrawal, lack of motivation or inability to experience pleasure. Because GPCRs have specific roles in the regulation and modulation of brain circuit functions, these proteins are promising targets for drugs designed to relieve such symptoms. VCNDD has pioneered GPCRs research, yielding a better understanding of their roles in brain modulation.

“We are delighted to partner with Boehringer Ingelheim in developing new treatments for schizophrenia and other major psychiatric disorders,” said P. Jeffrey Conn, VCNDD director. “Boehringer Ingelheim is an industry leader that shares our passion for advancing new therapeutic strategies that could dramatically improve the standard of care for individuals suffering from major mental illness. Through this partnership, we are able to pursue new approaches for correcting deficits in brain circuits that may allow treatment of debilitating symptoms that are not responsive to available medicines.”

Craig W. Lindsley, VCNDD’s director of medicinal chemistry, echoed enthusiasm for the partnership. “The programs partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim represent the culmination of years of basic and translational science within our center and highlight the key role academic drug discovery centers can have on the future of human mental health,” he said.

These new industry-academic collaborations may be the first to focus on the two GPCR targets with a goal to address the unmet medical needs for treatments of cognitive and negative symptoms associated with schizophrenia. The partnership also will enhance the educational goals of VCNDD to train doctoral students and post-doctoral fellows and develop new tools to advance neuroscience knowledge. Further details of the agreement are not disclosed. The present agreements to identify novel therapies for the treatment of neurological conditions are the fifth and sixth agreements between Boehringer Ingelheim and Vanderbilt University, adding to previous agreements focused on the identification of novel therapies for cancer.

About Neuropsychiatric Disorders

Brain or neurological conditions that cause psychiatric symptoms are referred to as neuropsychiatric disorders. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that neuropsychiatric disorders are the third leading cause of years lived with disability (DALY).1 Moreover, these disorders include mental and behavioral conditions such as depression, anxiety, drug- and alcohol-use disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other illnesses2 that together account for 7.4 percent of total global DALYs.3

Please click on the link for ‘Notes to Editors’ and ‘References’:

http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/collaboration-vanderbilt-university


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:21pCISCO : Kazakh company announces tender for technical support of Cisco equipment
AQ
01:21pANALYSIS : Positioning to Benefit within Roku, Watsco, State Street, Federated Investors, Civeo, and Midstates Petroleum — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
GL
01:20pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Drugmaker Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion
RE
01:20pFINTECH GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:20pKitov Signs Marketing and Distribution Agreement for its Lead Product Consensi™ in the U.S. with Coeptis Pharmaceuticals
GL
01:20pDEMIRE AG : Dismissal of Mr. Ralf Kind as member of the Executive Board
EQ
01:20pTHE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Completes Acquisition of Costa from Whitbread PLC
BU
01:19pTHE FUTURE OF PHARMACEUTICAL SALES : A Closer Look at the Changes, Challenges, and Opportunities
PU
01:19pCISCO : Ideas on keeping the multi-cloud world safe
AQ
01:18pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Drugmaker Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
3APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
4VECTURA GROUP PLC : VECTURA : says yearly earnings should top market forecasts
5HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : This car of Hyundai can get you in trouble, if you own an i20 then be caref..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.