Boeing CEO sees passenger levels under 25% in September, pain for airlines: NBC interview

05/11/2020 | 08:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun does not expect passenger traffic to reach even a quarter of its levels in September, creating the need for airlines to make "adjustments" as they weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with NBC to be aired on Tuesday, Calhoun said: "Traffic levels will not be back to 100%. They won't even be back to 25%. Maybe by the end of the year we approach 50%. So there will definitely be adjustments that have to be made on the part of the airlines."

Asked whether there might be a major U.S. carrier that has to go out of business, Calhoun said: "Yes, most likely. You know, something will happen when September comes around."

In response to Calhoun's comment, Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said: "He was speaking to the general uncertainty in the sector, not about any one particular airline."

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

