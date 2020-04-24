Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Boeing, Intel weigh on Dow as investors wary of economic recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 11:43am EDT
A man crosses a nearly deserted Nassau street in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district of lower Manhattan in New York

The Dow Jones headed lower on Friday, led by Boeing and Intel, with investors staying cautious about an economic recovery as some states prepared to relax the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Boeing Co fell 5.3% after a report the planemaker was planning to cut 787 Dreamliner output by about half, while Intel Corp shed 2.1% on weak second-quarter profit forecast and after it said it could not issue a full-year outlook.

Seven of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes were trading lower, but the energy index was on still track for its fifth straight week of gains as oil prices recovered after a historic collapse on Monday.

The S&P 500, meanwhile, was on course to end a tumultuous week lower, with investors fearful of a deep economic slump following a near crash in April business activity and weekly jobless claims topping 26 million in five weeks.

Still, the index has recovered more than 25% from its March trough and hopes are growing that more businesses would be allowed to re-open as coronavirus infections showed signs of peaking.

"The market has already priced in the economic data that we're seeing currently," said Brooke May, managing partner at Evans May Wealth in Indianapolis, Indiana.

"As states start to re-open and businesses are able to see revenues again - and measures are taken to contain the virus so we don't see a resurgence - that will be seen as good news."

Georgia became the first state to push ahead with its plan to allow an array of small businesses to re-open on Friday despite disapproval from President Donald Trump and health experts.

Overall, analysts still expect a 14.8% decline in S&P 500 first-quarter earnings, with profits for the energy sector estimated to slump more than 60%, raising fears of debt defaults, layoffs and possible bankruptcies.

On Friday, however, data showed orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, edged up 0.1% last month, compared with economists' expectations of a 6% plunge.

"Maybe it does tell us that the potential for recovery is slightly better than what was anticipated," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors in London.

The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, was down for the third straight session.

In a rare session of relatively subdued moves on Wall Street, at 11:19 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 56.16 points, or 0.24%, at 23,459.10, the S&P 500 was down 0.63 points, or nearly flat, at 2,797.17 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 7.64 points, or 0.09%, at 8,502.39.

Verizon Communications Inc declined 0.5% as it lost 68,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the first quarter.

American Express Co also fell half a percent after posting a 76% drop in first-quarter profit as the credit card issuer braced for potential losses stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Declining issues almost matched advancers on the NYSE and the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 22 new highs and six new lows.

By C Nivedita and Shreyashi Sanyal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.10% 23501.76 Delayed Quote.-17.74%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.45% 58.255 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
NASDAQ 100 0.18% 8665.195636 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.11% 8516.536199 Delayed Quote.-7.91%
S&P 500 0.03% 2801.69 Delayed Quote.-13.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
11:43aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Boeing, Intel weigh on Dow as investors wary of economic recovery
RE
10:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks on Track for Modest Weekly Losses
DJ
09:51aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Make Modest Gains After Volatile Thursday
DJ
09:08aFutures Point to Modest Gains for U.S. Stocks
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
06:57aFutures Point to Modest Gains for U.S. Stocks as Economic Toll of Lockdowns Mounts
DJ
05:35aGlobal Stocks Fall as Economic Toll of Lockdowns Mounts
DJ
05:28aEUROPE : European shares slide as EU stimulus fails to impress
RE
05:05aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil selloff weighs on FTSE as retail sales sink
RE
03:55aGlobal Markets Ease as Investors Digest Economic Hit From Pandemic
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potato..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group