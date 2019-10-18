Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Boeing, J&J, dismal China data drag Wall Street lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 04:22pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street fell on Friday as negative headlines about Johnson & Johnson and Boeing, along with bleak economic data from China, soured investor risk appetite and offset generally positive corporate earnings.

All three major U.S. stock averages ended the session in the red, but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted weekly gains. The blue-chip Dow was nominally lower than last week's close.

Boeing Co and Johnson & Johnson shares led both the S&P 500's and the Dow's declines.

Boeing dropped 6.8% after Reuters reported that text messages between two employees suggested the planemaker misled the Federal Aviation Administration about the safety of the grounded 737 MAX aircraft.

Johnson & Johnson announced it would recall baby powder in the United States after regulators found trace amounts of asbestos in a sample, sending its shares falling 6.2%.

Growth of China's gross domestic product slowed to its weakest pace in nearly 30 years as the bruising trade war with the United States took its toll, stoking fears of slowdown contagion.

The International Monetary Fund has lowered its forecast for global growth this year to 3%, which would mark the slowest expansion since the financial crisis.

"There's no question that there's signs out there that the economy is weakening," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Today's market weakness "has to do with (GDP) news out of China, Boeing and Johnson & Johnson," Cardillo added, saying "market sentiment in terms of earnings is positive."

Third-quarter earnings season has hit full stride, with 73 companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 83.6% have come in above average estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Still, analysts currently see S&P 500 earnings dropping by 3.1% compared with last year, which would mark the first contraction since the earnings recession that ended mid-2016.

Schlumberger NV gained 1.3% after the oilfield services company posted its largest quarterly loss ever as a result of a $12 billion charge as Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch moved to shift focus toward software and services.

American Express Co reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit as consumers boosted their spending. Still, the credit card issuer's shares dipped 2.0%.

Coca-Cola Co's revenue beat expectations and an upbeat forecast gave its shares a 1.8% boost.

Kansas City Southern jumped 7.3% after the railroad operator also beat profit expectations, on increased petroleum shipments to Mexico.

Next week, market participants look forward to high profile results from Procter & Gamble Co, United Parcel Service Inc Caterpillar Inc, Boeing, Microsoft Corp, Ford Motor Co, 3M Co, Twitter Inc, Amazon.com, and others.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 255.68 points, or 0.95%, to 26,770.2, the S&P 500 lost 11.75 points, or 0.39%, to 2,986.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 67.31 points, or 0.83%, to 8,089.54.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, seven closed in the red, with tech <.SPLRCT>, communications services <.SPLRCL> and industrials <.SPLRCI> suffering the biggest percentage declines.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.03-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.41-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 29 new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 51 new highs and 59 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.24 billion shares, compared with the 6.55 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Stephen Culp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.68% 1757.51 Delayed Quote.19.01%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.95% 26770.2 Delayed Quote.15.85%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.63% 137.41 Delayed Quote.37.53%
NASDAQ 100 -0.93% 7868.490778 Delayed Quote.25.48%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.83% 8089.54332 Delayed Quote.22.81%
S&P 500 -0.39% 2986.2 Delayed Quote.19.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:46pHealth Care Down As Johnson & Johnson Weighs - Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:36pBrexit deal 'good news' but global growth key for BoE rates too - Carney
RE
04:35pDollar weakens on Brexit, shares sapped by weaker China growth
RE
04:30pDollar weakens on Brexit, shares sapped by weaker China growth
RE
04:30pIndustrials Down As Boeing Weighs -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:26pMaterials Flat As Traders Hedge Ahead Of Brexit Vote -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:25pEnergy Down Amid Glut Fears -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:22pBoeing, J&J, dismal China data drag Wall Street lower
RE
04:16pEU, China, others, team up to coordinate "green" investment financing
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Nuerburgring run revs up debate over speed records
2UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : is starting a share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 200 million
4RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
5SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group