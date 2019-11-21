Log in
Boeing : The Wall Street Journal Quotes Clete Willems on Auto Tariff Impact on USMCA

11/21/2019 | 05:02pm EST

Akin Gump public law and policy partner Clete Willems has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal article 'Threat of Auto Import Tariffs Remains Despite Lapsed Deadline.' The Journal reports that, while President Trump had until November 13 to decide whether to apply new tariffs on auto imports, his letting the deadline lapse without taking any action has left the auto industry with questions about the White House's next move.

According to the article, any new tariffs would risk alienating Mr. Trump's allies in Congress, especially those who represent states with foreign-owned auto factories. In addition, moving forward with tariffs could weaken the administration's ability to get Congress to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

'Many of the President's advisors recognize the best way to achieve his goal of increasing auto investment in the United States is to pass USMCA,' said Willems, who was a top trade negotiator in the Trump administration before joining Akin Gump earlier this year.

Disclaimer

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 22:01:01 UTC
