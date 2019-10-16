Boeing committed to 777-8 model but yet to decide on timing: executive

The date could depend on factors such as customer demand for the plane, Darren Hulst, a senior marketing executive at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told reporters in a telephone briefing from Sydney.

Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd has said it is considering the purchase of the 777-8 or the rival Airbus SE A350-1000 for non-stop flights from Sydney to London, with hopes of delivery from late 2022.

Boeing said in August it had pushed back the entry into service of the 777-8 beyond its earlier plan for 2022. The larger 777-9, due to enter service first, has faced engine-related delays.

