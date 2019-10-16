Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Boeing committed to 777-8 model but yet to decide on timing: executive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 12:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Boeing Co is committed to producing the ultra-long range 777-8 widebody model, but the timetable for it entering service is still under consideration, an executive at the U.S. planemaker said on Wednesday.

The date could depend on factors such as customer demand for the plane, Darren Hulst, a senior marketing executive at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told reporters in a telephone briefing from Sydney.

Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd has said it is considering the purchase of the 777-8 or the rival Airbus SE A350-1000 for non-stop flights from Sydney to London, with hopes of delivery from late 2022.

Boeing said in August it had pushed back the entry into service of the 777-8 beyond its earlier plan for 2022. The larger 777-9, due to enter service first, has faced engine-related delays.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.96% 119.44 Real-time Quote.42.26%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 2.92% 6.69 End-of-day quote.12.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:30aMOWI ASA (OSE : MOWI): Presentation of the Q3 2019 results 30 October 2019 at 08:00 (CET)
AQ
12:30aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Participates in Mexican Senate Cannabis Regulation Forum
AQ
12:28aCEBU AIR : Pacific offers everyJuan more flexibility with CEB Flexi
PU
12:23aZHONGYUAN BANK : Expected Completion of Acquisition of Shares of AB Leasing Co., Ltd.
PU
12:23aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : New Mojave Sand Package Offered on 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:14aBOEING COMMITTED TO 777-8 MODEL BUT YET TO DECIDE ON TIMING : executive
RE
12:13aTop Researchers to Present Discoveries Made Possible by Bionano's Saphyr System for Genome Imaging Technology at the ASHG 2019 Annual Meeting
GL
12:08aHANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - drug registration approval of "fosaprepitant dimeglumine for injection"
PU
12:06aENERGOUS : Partner NewSound Launches WattUp-enabled Hearing Aid at the 64th Annual International EUHA Congress & Exhibition
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3Australian Latitude CEO says KKR group cancelled its IPO due to low price
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google, Reddit defend tech legal protections ahead of Congress hearing
5AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group