Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Boeing crash victims' lawyer to seek testimony from 737 MAX whistleblower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 07:46pm EDT
Candle flames burn during a commemoration ceremony for the victims at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu

SEATTLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An attorney representing families of passengers killed in a Boeing Co 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia said on Friday he will seek sworn evidence from a Boeing engineer who claims the company rejected a proposed safety upgrade to the 737 MAX because it was too costly.

The engineer, Curtis Ewbank, said the upgrade could have reduced risks that contributed to two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that together killed 346 people, according to two people familiar with the complaint.

Ewbank filed the complaint through internal Boeing channels after the March crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, the sources said. The sources described the complaint to Reuters, but Reuters has not seen a copy of the complaint.

Managers rejected the proposed upgrade from Ewbank's team of engineers, called synthetic airspeed, on the basis of "cost and potential (pilot) training impact," according to the Seattle Times, which first reported the complaint on Wednesday.

Robert Clifford, the lead counsel representing families of victims from the Ethiopian Airlines crash, said in an email the complaint raises fresh concerns about Boeing's culture and whether the company placed too great an emphasis on cost and schedule at the expense of safety. He said he would take steps to depose Ewbank as quickly as possible.

Boeing declined to comment on the substance or existence of the whistleblower complaint. A Boeing spokesman said the company offers employees channels for raising concerns and has rigorous processes in place to ensure such complaints receive thorough consideration and to protect the confidentiality of employees who make them.

Ewbank did not respond to requests for comment.

Boeing is facing roughly 100 lawsuits over the Ethiopian crash on March 10 that killed 157 people on its way from Addis Ababa to Nairobi. The lawsuits claim that design flaws allowed erroneous sensor data to set off the automated system and overwhelm pilots.

The planemaker has said it is sorry for the lives lost in both crashes and proposed software upgrades but has stopped short of admitting any fault in how it developed the 737 MAX or the software. The 737 MAX was grounded following the Ethiopian crash.

Questions around how Boeing designed and developed the MAX are a focus in probes by the U.S. Department of Justice and a Congressional committee.

In his complaint, Ewbank describes management as "more concerned with cost and schedule than safety and quality," the Seattle Times reported.

Four former Boeing employees who worked on the 737 MAX told Reuters earlier this year they were repeatedly instructed by management not to add or change systems on the 737 MAX in ways that could trigger the need for extra pilot training in flight simulators, or a lengthier certification process.

A senior Boeing official with detailed knowledge of the MAX's development told Reuters in March that engineering decisions are "always a balance between complexity and availability of the function. The more complex you make something, the more likely it is to be unavailable when you need it."

Peter DeFazio, chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has asked Boeing to make Ewbank available for an interview.

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg is slated to testify at a House committee hearing on Oct. 30.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and David Shepardson in Washington; Additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Eric M. Johnson and David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:02pAs Fed policymakers comb data, few decisive signals on outlook
RE
07:52pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : New railway to streamline coal delivery
PU
07:46pBoeing crash victims' lawyer to seek testimony from 737 MAX whistleblower
RE
07:38pEU report to lay out options for development financing overhaul - sources
RE
07:22pEasing concerns about U.S. economy lift equity markets
RE
07:22pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR WESTERN DI : Federal Jury Convicts Owner of Bullion Direct, Inc. in Austin for Investment and Wire Fraud Scheme
PU
07:11pU.S. eliminating tariff exemption for imports of new solar panel technology
RE
07:03pEXCLUSIVE : Regulators weigh 'startle factors' for Boeing 737 MAX pilot training - Transport Canada executive
RE
07:03pOil-rich Venezuela and Russia come to aid of ally Cuba, but its energy woes persist
RE
07:02pCORY GARDNER : Gardner Applauds DOE Funding for Energy Research in Colorado
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency reviews claims 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
2ROAN RESOURCES, INC. : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Roan Resources, Inc.
3PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras about the delisting of it..
4RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : WEISSLAW LLP: Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation
5GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : GENERAL MOTORS : UAW-GM talks progress but wage, job security issues remain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group