Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Boeing drops automation system used to build 777 jets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 04:19am EST
A Boeing sign is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai

Boeing Co has abandoned a key automation system used to make fuselage sections for its 777 jetliners amid reports of reliability issues, and will instead partially switch back to mechanics, the planemaker said on Thursday.

The company began to build 777 fuselages in 2015 in an upright orientation, with robots drilling holes and installing fasteners, an initiative known as fuselage automated upright build (FAUB).

The world's biggest planemaker said it had stopped using the system which, according to industry sources, caused problems with reliability and rework issues.

Boeing had faced delays last
year when the FAUB machine was tried out on existing versions of the 777. (https://reut.rs/2KjsQtl)

Instead, the company will switch to "flex tracks" - an automated method to drill the holes along the circumference of the airplane that are then fastened manually.

The system was developed by Boeing Commercial Airplanes and has been tested in commercial and defence programs, company spokesman Paul Bergman said in an emailed statement.

Implementation of flex tracks for the 777 fuselage began in the second quarter and Boeing expects the transition to be complete by the year-end, Bergman said.

There are no planned changes in total staffing and the company continues to implement robotic systems on areas such as wing manufacturing for the 777X.

The setback highlights continuing pressure on the company's management at a time it is trying to obtain approval to return its grounded 737 MAX jetliner to service before the end of this year.

The change in production strategy for the 777 was reported earlier by Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Anurag Maan, Eric Johnson and Tim Hepher, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Stocks treated in this article : Boeing Company (The), Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.10% 362.5 Delayed Quote.12.52%
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. -0.15% 114.62 Delayed Quote.24.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28aEuropean steel leaders seek scrutiny of Chinese British Steel rescue
RE
04:27aEuropean steel leaders seek scrutiny of Chinese British Steel rescue
RE
04:20aStocks dip as China slowdown deepens, German economy weak
RE
04:19aBoeing drops automation system used to build 777 jets
RE
04:18aTaiwan's CPC to buy LNG cargoes for delivery over 2020 - sources
RE
04:15aChina says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
RE
04:15aDIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Completion of Securitised Financing
PU
04:15aDIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Operations and Trading Update
PU
04:07aGerman economic growth remains weak in third quarter - Economy Ministry
RE
04:05aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Closing ceremony of BRICS Business Forum
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CANCOM SE : CANCOM: Strong profitability improvement raises EBITDA margin (adjusted) to record level of 9.1 pe..
2SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Most fall on weak China data, Sino-U.S. trade deal worries
3FERRATUM OYJ : FERRATUM GROUP: Solid EBIT performance in 9M 2019
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
5E.ON SE : RWE raises 2019 outlook again on British capacity market payments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group