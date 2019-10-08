Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Boeing gets first 737 MAX order since crash; deliveries halve

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 12:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake

(Reuters) - Boeing Co secured the first new order in months for one of its grounded 737 MAX planes in September, the company said on Tuesday, as it reported total deliveries for the first nine months of 2019 that were just half those a year ago.

Regulators grounded the 737 MAX worldwide following a second fatal crash in March that killed all 157 people on board an Ethiopian Airlines plane, and is fighting to get the jet back in service later this year.

It said on Tuesday that an unidentified business jet customer had ordered one 737 MAX jet.

Boeing's net order tally, including cancellations, was a negative 84 for the first nine months of 2019, also hit by the bankruptcy of India's Jet Airways, which resulted in Boeing removing 210 aircraft from its order backlog.

European rival Airbus in contrast has 127 net orders this year and is within reach of its full-year goal of 880-890 deliveries despite factory snags.

Boeing deliveries fell 47% to 302 aircraft in the first nine months of 2019. Deliveries totaled 26 aircraft in September, down from 87 a year earlier.

Prior to the MAX grounding, Boeing, which delivered 806 aircraft in 2018, was targeting 900 aircraft deliveries this year.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.41% 117.7 Real-time Quote.39.61%
JET AIRWAYS INDIA LTD -4.82% 22.7 End-of-day quote.-91.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:41pSCISYS : PDMR and PCA Dealings
PU
12:41pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : Call CenterPoint Energy now for Cold Weather Rule protection
PU
12:41pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GOOS
GL
12:40pNissan pins revival hopes on 'foreigner with a Japanese face'
RE
12:40pCAR CONNECTIVITY CONSORTIUM : Unveils New Features for Digital Key Specification
BU
12:40pU.S. Army Extends BAE Systems Contract for Bradley Fighting Vehicle Upgrades
BU
12:40peQube Gaming Limited Announces Interim Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer
NE
12:40pALYI – Alternet Systems Engages IW Global To Manage Potential $100 Million Strategic Financing Strategy
GL
12:39pISIGN MEDIA : Receives First Order from Hi-Tek Media for the Omni Veil Network
AQ
12:39pPREDICTIVE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
2Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
3U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
4C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice
5KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group