Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Boeing hiring as it targets 737 MAX flights resuming ‘early 4th quarter'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 01:15pm EDT
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it plans to add extra staff and hire "a few hundred" temporary employees at an airport in Washington state where it is storing many grounded 737 MAX jetliners, a key step in its best-case plan for resuming deliveries to airline customers in October.

The world's largest planemaker, burning cash as one of the worst crises in its history stretches into a sixth month, said the workers will assist with aircraft maintenance and customer delivery preparations at Grant County International Airport.

The hiring plans are the first publicly detailed steps Boeing will take as it works to deliver hundreds of grounded 737 MAX jets to airlines globally, an undertaking that would amount to one of the biggest logistical operations in modern civil aviation.

Chicago-based Boeing has been unable to deliver any 737 MAX aircraft since the single-aisle plane was grounded worldwide in March after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people, cutting off a key source of cash and hitting margins.

Global airlines have had to cancel thousands of flights and use spare aircraft to cover routes that were previously flown with the fuel-efficient MAX, eating into their profitability. Many carriers have taken the MAX off their schedules late into the fall or early 2020.

Boeing reiterated on Tuesday that it was working toward getting the 737 MAX flying again commercially in the "early fourth quarter" after it wins approval of reprogrammed software for the stall-prevention system at the center of both crashes.


(Graphic: Interactive graphic link:https://tmsnrt.rs/2MaWqTt

In late July, U.S. Federal Aviation Administration Deputy Administrator Dan Elwell declined to be pinned down on Boeing's previously stated target of October for entry into service.

"We don't have a timeline," Elwell said. "We have one criteria. When the 737 MAX has been - when the complications to it have been satisfactorily assessed, and the MAX is safe to return to service, that's the only criteria."

Boeing said it plans to move all the aircraft from Moses Lake, an eastern Washington location where it runs test flights, to facilities in the Seattle and Everett areas where its factories are located.

Hundreds of Boeing 737 MAX jets remain grounded worldwide, and Boeing has continued building the jets at a rate of 42 per month in the Seattle area. The U.S. planemaker is also storing freshly built aircraft outside its factories in Renton and Everett, around Seattle. It also has jets parked at a facility in San Antonio, Texas.

The total cost so far of the 737 MAX crisis is more than $8 billion, mainly due to compensation the planemaker will have to pay airlines for the delayed deliveries and lower production.

(This story has been refiled to correct headline word to 'flights' from 'fights').

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)

By Eric M. Johnson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.87% 341.28 Delayed Quote.3.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pGlobal stocks lead risk rally ahead of Fed minutes
RE
01:33pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : FAILURE TO GRANT DEROGATION FOR ‘REDIGO DETER' ANOTHER BLOW FOR IRISH TILLAGE FARMERS
PU
01:32pGlobal stocks lead risk rally ahead of Fed minutes
RE
01:30pStocks lead risk rally ahead of Fed minutes
RE
01:29pFitbit wins deal for 1 million new users in Singapore health plan
RE
01:23pCanada's Trans Mountain restarts construction on contentious pipeline expansion
RE
01:18pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President to brief Parliament on the economy and land reform
PU
01:17pIMF warns against rate cuts, currency intervention to improve trade balance
RE
01:16pIMF warns against rate cuts, currency intervention to improve trade balance
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
2ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
3Texas shale towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade
4HANG SENG : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests: sources
5EXCLUSIVE: Checks to be ordered after 2017 Airbus A380 engine explosion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group