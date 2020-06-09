Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Boeing jet deliveries sink to just four in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 01:26pm EDT

By Eric M. Johnson and Rachit Vats

Boeing Co deliveries slowed even further in May from April as the coronavirus pandemic's crushing impact on airlines added to a year of crisis following the grounding of its 737 MAX planes, company data showed on Tuesday.

The U.S. planemaker said it handed over just four planes in May, down from the six it delivered in April, its lowest total for the month in six decades and about 87% fewer than it delivered to customers at the same time a year ago.

Deliveries are financially important to planemakers because airlines pay most of the purchase price when they actually receive the plane.

Customers also canceled orders for another 18 planes last month, including 14 MAX jets that were the company's top-selling plane until a pair of crashes just over a year ago.

While Boeing resumed production last week and expects to make deliveries of the MAX in the third quarter, many aircraft leasing companies and airlines, including Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and Brazil's GOL have canceled or deferred delivery as the industry faces a collapse in air travel since January.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, laid off hundreds of pilots and thousands of cabin crew.

Boeing shares fell more than 3% by the early afternoon.

Boeing did score nine new orders for wide body planes and its deliveries included two 777 freighters, one 737 NG (Next Generation)-based aircraft for the U.S. military and one 767 freighter, but no passenger planes.

The May cancellations came from a host of aircraft-leasing firms, including three from Aviation Capital Group, one from CIT Aviation, four from General Electric Co's leasing division and six unidentified customers.

Leasing firms, which control over 40% of the global fleet, are among the largest MAX customers.

After further accounting adjustments representing jets ordered in previous years but now unlikely to be delivered, Boeing's adjusted net orders sank to a negative 602 airplanes.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Dan Grebler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -7.62% 75.67 Real-time Quote.-37.22%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -3.25% 222.44 Delayed Quote.-36.94%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -4.80% 8.03 Delayed Quote.-24.19%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 28.29% 23.99 End-of-day quote.-34.81%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -5.62% 38.33 Delayed Quote.-24.81%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -7.68% 44.99 Delayed Quote.-44.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:55pElection to Equinor's board of directors
GL
01:53pMAGNA TERRA MINERALS : Announces Sale of Boleadora Project to Newmont
AQ
01:47pOFS CAPITAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:45pST Math Expands Statewide in Partnership with the One8 Foundation and MA DESE
GL
01:45pAvalon Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
NE
01:44pVENTURE VANADIUM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:44pPARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY : Reports Fiscal Year End 2019 Results Highlighted by Record Revenue Numbers
AQ
01:43pCensus Bureau to Resume 2020 Census Field Operations in Additional Locations
BU
01:42pMYDECINE INNOVATIONS : IIROC Trading Halt - MYCO
AQ
01:40pKBRA Assigns Ratings to Loanpal Solar Loan 2020-1 Ltd. and Loanpal Solar Loan 2020-1 LLC
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
4NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release of a capital market information

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group