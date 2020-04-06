Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Boeing plans to retest Starliner flight after botched mission

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 07:50pm EDT

Boeing Co said on Monday it would send its Starliner astronaut spacecraft on another unmanned mission to the International Space Station, months after its last flight was cut short because of a software bug.

During the December test, a series of software glitches and an issue with the spacecraft's automated timer resulted in Starliner failing to dock at the space station and returning to Earth a week early.

In February, a NASA safety review panel found that Boeing had narrowly missed a "catastrophic failure" in the botched test, and recommended examining the company's software verification process before letting it fly humans to space.

NASA officials held back on ordering a redo because they "didn?t think it would be sufficient" to address all of the concerns raised in the safety review, an agency official told Reuters, adding that NASA would be making additional recommendations.

Boeing and Elon Musk's rocket company, SpaceX, are separately building space taxis to ferry astronauts to the space station under NASA's effort to revive its human spaceflight program.

"Flying another uncrewed flight will allow us to complete all flight test objectives and evaluate the performance of the second Starliner vehicle at no cost to the taxpayer," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru and Joey Roulette in Washington; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Peter Cooney)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:10pPhilippines March inflation slows to 2.5% year-on-year
RE
08:58pPound stays on back foot as Johnson enters intensive care
RE
08:51pReaction as UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care
RE
08:48pOil gains as hopes rise for production cut amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
08:47pHit by coronavirus, Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot seek to boost cash before merger
RE
08:46pNYSE in talks with SEC to ease listing rules during coronavirus volatility
RE
08:45pFed says it will provide financing against new U.S. 'payroll protection' loans
RE
08:33pRush for masks, toilet paper slows Japan's household spending decline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : Samsung Elec beats first-quarter estimates, braces for bigger blow from coronavirus
2GREAT AJAX CORP. : GREAT AJAX CORP. : Closes $80 Million Private Placement
3GODADDY INC. : GODADDY : Acquires Neustar's Registry Business
4Neustar Sells Its Registry Business to GoDaddy
5PEUGEOT : Hit by coronavirus, Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot seek to boost cash before merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group