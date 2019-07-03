Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Boeing pledges $100 million to help 737 MAX crash families

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 02:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo

SEATTLE/CHICAGO (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday it would give $100 million over multiple years to local governments and non-profit organizations to help families and communities affected by the deadly crashes of its 737 MAX planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The move is a step toward repairing the image of the world's largest planemaker, which has been severely dented by the crashes and its sometimes clumsy response to them.

Boeing faces probes by global regulators and U.S. lawmakers over the development of the 737 MAX, as well as more than 100 lawsuits by the families of victims of a Lion Air crash in October and Ethiopian Airlines in March, which together killed 346 people.

The multiyear payout is independent of the lawsuits, a Boeing spokesman said, meaning it will not go directly to the families.

The $100 million is meant to help with education and living expenses and to spur economic development in affected communities, Boeing said, without specifying which authorities or organizations would receive the money. It also said it will match any employee donations through December.

"The families and loved ones of those on board have our deepest sympathies, and we hope this initial outreach can help bring them comfort," said Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg.

The money might be better spent returning the remains of victims to their families, suggested Robert Clifford, a Chicago-based attorney representing several of the Ethiopian crash families.

"These families are distraught about the effort to get back their loved ones," Clifford said. "They want closure."

Boeing is in settlement talks over the Lion Air litigation and has separately offered to negotiate with families of Ethiopian Airlines victims, but some families have said they are not ready to settle.

The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March, after the second crash. Boeing is working on a fix for software that has been identified as a common link in both crashes, which must be approved by U.S. air regulators before the 737 MAX can fly again.

Muilenburg and other executives have said safety is Boeing's priority and have vowed to learn from the crashes.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; additional reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Eric M. Johnson and Tracy Rucinski

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD Makes Record $2.3 Billion Available to Support Thousands of Local Homeless Programs
PU
03:05pOil prices climb as U.S. equities rally, rig count drops
RE
03:03pWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Thunder Announces First Three For 2019-20
PU
03:01pEU Leadership Nominees Share Tough Stances on Tech, Trade
DJ
02:53pMCGA MISSOURI CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Missouri Corn And Missouri FFA Helping Build Future Leaders
PU
02:53pSUMMER FUN : 5 Ways to Enjoy Gummy Worms
PU
02:53pUN UNITED NATIONS : Secretary-General Appoints Angelique Crumbly of United States Director, Bureau of Management Services, United Nations Development Programme
PU
02:44pCorrection to ECB Lagarde Article
DJ
02:36pKudlow says U.S.-China trade talks to continue in person in coming week
RE
02:30pU.S. reviewing requests to export to Huawei with 'highest scrutiny' - Commerce Dept
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank Shops Around Its Equities Unit -- WSJ
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About