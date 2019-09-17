Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Boeing raises 20-year forecast for China aircraft demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 12:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

BEIJING (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Tuesday raised its forecast for China's aircraft demand for the next 20 years, underpinned by expectations of robust air travel demand, but growth in new fleet will be slower than the planemaker's prediction last year.

Chinese carriers will need 8,090 new planes through 2038, 5.2% higher than Boeing's forecast last year. That would be worth nearly $1.3 trillion based on list prices.

Last year, Boeing forecast a 6.2% growth in the country's new aircraft demand to 7,690 planes for the period to 2037.

"An expanding middle class, significant investment in infrastructure, and advanced technologies that make airplanes more capable and efficient, continue to drive tremendous demand for air travel," said Randy Tinseth, vice president of commercial marketing for Boeing.

Boeing and its European rival, Airbus, have been jostling to increase market share in China, the world's fastest growing aviation market, with both opening assembly plants in the country.

But the global grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX fleet in the wake of two fatal crashes have constrained the ability of Chinese airlines to expand capacity, with softer travel demand pressuring passenger yields amid a slowing economy.

Boeing projected a need for 5,960 new single-aisle airplanes over the next 20 years, representing 74% of total new deliveries, while China's widebody fleet will require 1,780 new planes, tripling the country's current widebody fleet size.

China will also need about $1.6 trillion worth of commercial services for its aircraft fleet over the period, Boeing said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.39% 121.24 Real-time Quote.44.40%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.24% 378.85 Delayed Quote.17.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:22aUAE official - Saudi Aramco attacks are a dangerous escalation
RE
01:21aTrump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
RE
01:20aTrump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aINTERNATIONAL PANEL TO CRITICIZE U.S. FAA'S BOEING 737 MAX APPROVAL PROCESS : Wsj
RE
01:12aTrade talks seen as unlikely to mend U.S.-China divide
RE
01:07aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : UNWTO praises advances in Vietnam's tourism
PU
01:06aDivided Fed set to cut interest rates this week, but then what?
RE
12:51aOil falls but prices still elevated after attacks on Saudi facilities
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
5APPLE : Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group