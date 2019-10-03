Boeing says Airbus could still avoid tariffs by obeying WTO

"Europe is facing tariffs today because Airbus has refused for years to comply with WTO rulings," Boeing said in a statement.

"Yet even today, Airbus could still completely avoid these tariffs by coming into full compliance with its obligations. We hope it will finally do that.”

The European Union has launched a process at the WTO aiming to show that it has complied with earlier rulings on Airbus, but WTO arbiters refused in a report published on Wednesday to force Washington to await the outcome of this before imposing tariffs.

Airbus earlier called for talks to ease the long-running two-part dispute over subsidies to both Airbus and Boeing.

