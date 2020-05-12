Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Boeing sees zero orders again in April, MAX cancellations mount

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 11:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle

By David Shepardson and Ankit Ajmera

Boeing Co recorded zero orders for the second time this year in April and customers canceled another 108 orders for its grounded 737 MAX plane compounding its worst start to a year since 1962.

The company said on Tuesday it delivered just six planes last month, bringing the total to 56 for the first four months of 2020, down 67% from a year earlier, as it battles the biggest crisis in its history.

The global aviation sector has been among the worst hit as lockdowns enforced worldwide to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus have decimated demand for air travel and forced airlines to hold back from taking delivery due to a severe cash crunch.

For Boeing, which delivered four 787 Dreamliners, one wide-body 777 jet and an older version of the 737 MAX in April, the outbreak worsened a crisis following the second of two fatal crashes that led to the grounding of the 737 MAX last year.

Boeing had its worst year for orders in decades in 2019, leading to the first halt in 737 production in 20 years in January and the departure of Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg in December last year.

As demand for air travel dried up, Boeing has said it would cut its 160,000-person workforce by about 10%, and has raised $25 billion in a bond offering to boost liquidity to prepare for a years-long industry recovery.

Boeing said on Tuesday the 737 MAX cancellations in April were from customers including China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co and General Electric's aircraft leasing unit GECAS.

This was in addition to the 150 737 MAX orders scrapped in March by customers such as Irish leasing company Avolon and Brazil's GOL.

Boeing's gross orders stood at 49 aircraft for the year as of April, with a negative order total of 255 planes after cancellations.

After further accounting adjustments representing jets ordered in previous years but now unlikely to be delivered, Boeing's adjusted net orders sank to a negative 516 airplanes.

European rival Airbus SE deliveries also tumbled 80% to just 14 aircraft in April, compared with a year earlier.

Airbus' gross orders for the year as of April were 365 aircraft. Following 6
6 cancellations, net order tally was 299 airplanes, up from 290 in March. (https://reut.rs/3bkWpFj)

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -4.84% 51.85 Real-time Quote.-58.23%
CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD. -2.73% 1.07 End-of-day quote.-0.93%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. -4.18% 10.54 End-of-day quote.-0.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach – April 2020
PU
11:25aBoeing sees zero orders again in April, MAX cancellations mount
RE
11:22aIMF chief says growth forecast cuts 'very likely' as coronavirus hits economies hard
RE
11:20aEXCLUSIVE : OPEC+ wants to maintain oil output cuts beyond June, sources say
RE
11:19aHyatt to lay off 1,300 employees as pandemic cripples travel
RE
11:16aS.Africa's Pick n Pay sees margin and profit pressure from COVID-19 lockdown
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:08aSaudi Aramco profit falls 25% but dividend in line with planned payout for year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group