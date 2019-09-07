Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Boeing suspends load test for new 777X aircraft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2019 | 08:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Several Boeing 777X aircraft are seen in various stages of production during a media tour of the Boeing 777X at the Boeing production facility in Everett,

(Reuters) - Boeing Co on Saturday announced it had suspended load testing of its new widebody 777X aircraft as media reports said a cargo door failed in a ground stress test.

"During final load testing on the 777X static test airplane, the team encountered an issue that required suspension of the test," Boeing spokesman Paul Bergman said in a statement.

The Seattle Times reported a cargo door exploded outward during a high-pressure stress test on the ground. The newspaper said the accident occurred on a static test airplane, which is built for ground testing only and not intended to fly.

"Overall testing is continuing," Bergman said. The test occurred on Thursday, he said, declining to provide other details of the incident.

The problem happened during the final test that must be passed as part of the plane's certification by the Federal Aviation Administration, the newspaper report said.

In final load testing, planes are subjected to loads and stresses that are well beyond normal operational conditions, the spokesman said, adding that the incident is under review.

The company previously reported a delay on its 777X widebody programme as General Electric Co engine problems pushed the first flight into 2020.

Chicago-based Boeing has also been unable to deliver any of its 737 MAX aircraft since the single-aisle plane was grounded worldwide in March after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru and Eric M Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Stocks treated in this article : Boeing Company (The), General Electric Company
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.75% 363 Delayed Quote.11.72%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.14% 8.71 Delayed Quote.15.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:28pBoeing suspends load test for new 777X aircraft
RE
07:39pSaudi Arabia names Prince Abdulaziz as new energy minister
RE
04:56pAlbertsons Companies joins supermarkets in changing guns policy
RE
01:37pPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Meeting with President of Moldova Igor Dodon
PU
01:11pWALL ST. WEEK AHEAD : Another recent inversion could provide support for stocks
RE
10:09aTurkey calls on U.S. to lift barriers to boost trade
RE
09:10aUK's Labour to crack down on finance bonuses if it wins power - FT
RE
08:15aNew York Hits Out-of-Stater With Hefty Tax Bill Over Vacation Home
DJ
07:31aHungary must maintain fiscal discipline in face of slowdown - minister
RE
07:29aItalian railways plans to bid for $20 billion U.S. contract
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA : HELLENIC PETROLEUM : Greek PM outlines tax cuts in 2020, promises reforms
2MEDIA LAB S.P.A. : MEDIA LAB S P A : MIT Media Lab director resigns over Epstein donations
3PURETECH HEALTH PLC : PURETECH HEALTH : Announces Board Change
4RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 9
5AAR CORP. : AAR : TCG World Wide Review / F16 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group