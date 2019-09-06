Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Boeing to Team with Kitco Defense to Supply A-10 Sustainment Parts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Peachtree City, Georgia, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Boeing to Team with Kitco Defense, Others to Supply A-10 Sustainment Parts  

Randy Jones

Kitco Defense, Director of Business Development

Randy.Jones@KitcoDefense.com

801-491-2508

Kitco Defense, a member of the Wencor Group, has been selected by Boeing to supply kits, sub-assemblies, and components in support of the new A-10 Thunderbolt II re-wing contract. A-10 sustainment work under an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) will be accomplished over the next eleven years.

 

Boeing will team with several key suppliers including Kitco Defense. With the award from the USAF, Boeing received an immediate order for 27 wing sets, to be delivered to Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah. Under the contract, the maximum number of aircrafts to receive new wings will be 109 with three spare kits for a total of 112 shipsets. Kitco Defense’s portion of the award is valued in excess of $15 million dollars (US).

 

Kitco Defense recently completed the contract with Boeing for 173 wing sets and subassemblies. Doug Newcomb, Kitco Defense’s General Manager, commented: “we are excited to continue our relationship with Boeing on the sustainment work for the A-10 aircraft.”

For nearly 50 years, Kitco has been solving its OEM and Military customer problems by manufacturing aircraft repair and overhaul kits as well as structural assemblies and sub-assemblies.

Wencor Group supports most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates Wencor, Soundair Aviation Services, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Xtra Aerospace, Flight Line Products, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, Silver Wings, and Kitco Defense. 

 

Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices globally. For more information, please visit www.wencorgroup.com.

Randy Jones
Kitco Defense
801-491-2508
Randy.Jones@KitcoDefense.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:25aCF ENERGY : Announces Payment Date of First Installment Dividend of 2019
AQ
09:25aBANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Managers' Transactions (Johansson)
AQ
09:24aLIFE HOUSE : Continues Brand Expansion with Several New Hotel Openings Across the US
BU
09:22aTATA STEEL : Sports Department High Performance Centre organizes the Nutrition Week Celebration Program
PU
09:22aTATA STEEL : signs MoU with TERI for Phase III of Green School Project in Jharkhand and Odisha
PU
09:22aLIBERTY GLOBAL : An amendment to a SC 13D filing
PU
09:22aCISCO : Future-Proof Your Environment with AIOps, Cloud, DevOps, or Digital Experience Monitoring
PU
09:22aMEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:20aBANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Managers' Transactions (Salonius)
AQ
09:20aTESSI : Tessi acquires document process (cheques) software publisher and scanner distributor Orone France
AN
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan
2IROBOT CORPORATION : NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Chinese firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands
3AXIATA GROUP BHD : Norway's Telenor and Malaysia's Axiata pull plug on Asian telecom tie-up
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Deepens Partnership With China
5NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Trade-deal Hopes, Positive U.S. Economic Data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group