Boeing to Team with Kitco Defense to Supply A-10 Sustainment Parts

Kitco Defense, a member of the Wencor Group, has been selected by Boeing to supply kits, sub-assemblies, and components in support of the new A-10 Thunderbolt II re-wing contract. A-10 sustainment work under an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) will be accomplished over the next eleven years.

Boeing will team with several key suppliers including Kitco Defense. With the award from the USAF, Boeing received an immediate order for 27 wing sets, to be delivered to Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah. Under the contract, the maximum number of aircrafts to receive new wings will be 109 with three spare kits for a total of 112 shipsets. Kitco Defense’s portion of the award is valued in excess of $15 million dollars (US).

Kitco Defense recently completed the contract with Boeing for 173 wing sets and subassemblies. Doug Newcomb, Kitco Defense’s General Manager, commented: “we are excited to continue our relationship with Boeing on the sustainment work for the A-10 aircraft.”

For nearly 50 years, Kitco has been solving its OEM and Military customer problems by manufacturing aircraft repair and overhaul kits as well as structural assemblies and sub-assemblies.

Wencor Group supports most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates Wencor, Soundair Aviation Services, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Xtra Aerospace, Flight Line Products, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, Silver Wings, and Kitco Defense.

Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices globally. For more information, please visit www.wencorgroup.com .

