The planemaker will include a warning light in the new 737 Max planes and retrofit all existing ones, according to the report.

The light will tell pilots if two key sensors do not agree, the FT reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of the company were down about 1 percent at $372.49 in morning trade.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)